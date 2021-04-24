Criticism, ‘Mamá María’: … And the Godmother arrived

It is rare to find titles such as ‘Mama Maria’ in French cinematography, which naturally and spontaneously crosses lines as -apparently- opposite as commercial comedy, action, thriller and social drama. Usually these genres usually appear separately or, if anything, combining two or three elements at the most. The filmmaker Jean-Paul Salomé makes what, without fear to say it, is his best film so far, a risky bet that triumphs thanks to a marvelous and infallible Isabelle Huppert.

Based on the novel ‘La madrina’ by Hannelore Cayre, which adapts her own novel to the cinema together with Salomé, ‘Mama María’ has its main strength in its protagonist. Because the plot is extreme, with some moments that can border on the absurd, only someone with the stony effigy of Huppert was capable of offering naturalness and spontaneity to a situation as contradictory as it was shameless. The artist is able to give credibility to a French and Arabic translator who works with the police and who decides to go over to the other side when a drug stash falls on her.

The public is used to seeing that strange naturalness in extreme titles such as ‘The lacemaker’, ‘The ceremony’, ‘The pianist’ or ‘Elle’, Many forget that Huppert has also starred in lighter titles such as ‘The Angry Sisters’, ‘Mon pire cauchemar’, ‘Tip Top’ or ‘Luces de Paris’. And, although it may not seem like it, in those seemingly more accessible proposals she also plays extreme roles (only Antonio de la Torre manages to match her in that sense). If Huppert could become a Japanese schoolgirl in “Sans queue ni tête,” dressing up as a new rich from Dubai was a piece of cake.

Iconic Huppert, a paper made for you

Huppert moves like a fish in water in a role that begins with reminiscences of his roles with Haneke or Verhoeven -the harmful relationship with his mother, a delinquent father-, to end up becoming a kind of new heroine of the thriller, wasting class and, above all, a spontaneity that only she knows how to give. It is the interpreter who makes those comical moments, worthy of Dany Boon films, reach another level, with cunning and irony.

Although Huppert is the soul of the film, Salomé and Cayre’s screenplay knows how to hit the mark when it comes to social drama. The film portrays the precarious situation of the so-called second generation immigrantsHow the State leads these lost youth into a vicious circle of drug trafficking, religious fanaticism and terrorism. On the other hand, vindicates feminine power and how fraternity between women, located on the margins, it becomes the real strength that a suicide mission achieves is a successful plan.

If with ‘Je fais le mort’, Salomé showed good skill in creating black comedy in dramatic situations and with her main character as strong (in that case it was François Damiens); with ‘Mama María’ he takes a further step, thanks to the fact that it has one of the pillars of contemporary French cinema. An Audiard thriller, a Boon comedy, a Haneke or Chabrol family drama, and a Ladj Ly social critique all rolled into one.

Grade: 8

The best: Isabelle Huppert. The scene in which she becomes the Daronne is already iconic.

Worst: Those looking for a better structured proposal will not like it.