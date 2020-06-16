The series by Berto Romero returns, returns ‘Look what you have done’. And he does it with a third season at the height of his own legacy and good name that repeats, of course, in the daily simplicity and ingenuity at street level that made his two previous seasons so great. So big, and at the same time, again, so small: Six episodes, a sweet treat that melts again when we have barely started to taste it.

There are only six more episodes. Six more episodes that also, as if that were not enough, are announced as the last six episodes. A third of the total. About two and a half hours of our life which, added to the above, make a total of about seven and a half hours as standard. And there will be no more, what was given is over. Final point. I curse the one who pronounced « if good is brief twice good » for the first time, also the one who wrote it down on paper.

It does not stop being what there is, it does not stop being what it is: A tasting and / or tasting in which everything tastes very good, but which neither satisfies our appetite nor fills our stomach. And to the third more of the same, little to add to what at this point is already, as spectators, an evidence to which we surrender and resign. It does not stop being what there is, it does not stop being what it is also: A glass that is half empty, a glass that is also half full.

A relative evil … that is already known: The good if it is brief, twice good. Brave bastard. Six new episodes that again, as if they were a slightly bitter television version of a small Ferrero Rocher box. Something more than two charming and delicious hours that they seek, and they find our smile complicit and that unlike most of the television comedies of this country, they do not depend on a canned joke. Not much less, hollow.

Its third season is no exception: ‘Look at what you have done’ is a small and simple representation of the common and ordinary where glamor arises from the everyday, not from that often-so-often folklore. An eminently comical cake, halfway between the 12 episodes of ‘The End of Comedy’ and the 24 of ‘Catastrophe’, again, with a bitter aftertaste that I wish were the main course rather than a dessert.

His third season is not the exception, but his consecration. Or its ratification. Or simply its end point. And well is what begins well, what continues well and what ends well.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias

@Wanchopex