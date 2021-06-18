Criticism, ‘Lola’: Journey of rediscovery and tolerance

Become a current issue -for various reasons-, the trans reality is making its way both on a social level and in other areas, such as the artistic one. Various directors and artists are approaching the lives of transsexual people, delving not only into their sexual identity, but also into their concerns, their expectations for the future, their work plans, their sentimental situations, life in general. Recent titles such as ‘Tangerine’, ‘Girl’, ‘A fantastic woman’ or the series ‘Pose’ have served and are references for a group that is finding its own voice in the audiovisual industry.

Following that trail is ‘Lola’, second feature film by Belgian Laurent Micheli, who directed this project three years after his debut feature, ‘Even Lovers Get the Blues’, in which he already explored the different sexual and sentimental realities. With ‘Lola’, the filmmaker takes a radical turn, by focusing only on one protagonist, an 18-year-old who is preparing for her sex reassignment surgery as she grapples with her own family grief after her mother died of cancer.

Micheli has something very clear, which is tell a transition story, in the broadest sense of the word. He does it with a protagonist who is in that process, but that does not prevent him from being very clear about who he is and what his identity is. However, although ‘Lola’ approaches how the transition of a transsexual person is lived, as has been said before, this is not the main topic, although it is essential. And it is that Micheli configures a road movie that talks about family reconciliation and the effort to seek tolerance as a bridge towards a better understanding of the different.

And it does from a close, intimate and customary waya, since the young woman must go to the hometown of her disappeared mother in the company of her father, with whom she does not speak, since he threw her out of the house when he learned her sexual identity. The approach to how life itself It forces people linked by the family bond to approach positions is done in a realistic way, moving away from clichés and well-intentioned messages. This gives its protagonist a lot of strength, bringing him closer to new ways of narrating trans reality, being close to titles such as ‘A fantastic woman’ or the magnificent documentary ‘A girl’.

A great approach to trans reality

And it is achieved thanks, first, to what Micheli configures a feature film made from respect and, above all, from the desire to meet trans youth without prejudice. And, second, thanks to its tandem of protagonists. Benoît Magimel, once the dark beauty of ‘La pianista’, defends a very complicated role, since it is about a father who rejects and does not recognize his daughter’s identity but who, at the same time, causes the public to empathize with him. The exercise of understanding a reality that is superior to their own understanding reflects a situation that many parents experience. It was not an easy task.

Although the one who shines is, above all, Mya Bollaers. Non-professional actress, because when she made the film she was studying psychology after having finished her studies in economics. She is the discovery. It was not easy for the interpreter to get into the skin of a young woman in full transition, whose family ties are not easy to rebuild. In addition, she knows how to give her character a context, sensing the complicated situation she experienced before recognizing herself and how she has managed to obtain the inner strength that has made her be herself.

It is the relationship between father and daughter and the realistic way in which Micheli portrays it that makes ‘Lola’ a new film that shows that LGBT cinema continues to evolve and break boundaries. A delicious social film road movie with a pedagogical and informative look that does not neglect its cinematographic nature.

Grade: 8

The best: How the relationship between father and daughter evolves.

Worst: Its onset is somewhat abrupt.