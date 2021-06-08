Criticism, ‘Loki’, with mystery, humor and an outstanding Hiddleston, opens a new world within the MCU

It is already a real joy that Tom Hiddleston retakes his character becoming more Loki than ever, But the new marvelita series is not just this tremendous actor at the peak of the god he has been familiar with for a decade, but it really works thanks to its success in raising each element and by the result of its mixture. In fact the key is more hidden here and we have a very vivid recent example to put that question in perspective. While several of the ‘Cruella’ pieces stand out on their own, especially their visual showmanship and costume design, these components do not make a round whole and they do not end up fully representing the character. In contrast ‘Loki’ is the successful result of the conjunction of the excellent work of each department.

Tremendously highlights the production design, a precious thing that works like a shot. Kasra Farahani is responsible in this regard, a creative who comes from working in the art departments of other proposals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as ‘Thor’ has the point caught to the essence of Loki for 10 years) or ‘Black Panther’. But what really stands out about Farahani’s trajectory, from a referential point of view, It is his participation in said aspect of ‘Men in Black 3’. And it is that aesthetically ‘Loki’ reminds in part of the sixties agency of the Men in Black, it has that futuristic governmental air, a visual style that in turn suggests a much earlier proposal: ‘The Jetsons’. Located in about 60 space, that television series by Hanna-Barbera, house better known for ‘Scooby-Doo’ or ‘The Flintstones’, raised its future by anchoring itself in an attractive aesthetic present, exactly the same as ‘Loki’ that is visually inspired by the same decade (aesthetic past in this case).

Thus, the new corner of the UCM that we are looking at with this proposal is based on an environment so firm and well developed that it finds its place in Phase 4 with astonishing ease. The Temporal Variation Agency is a whole new place that we have already been to, the perfect combination for a product that is tremendously independent but at the same time extends its ties to other stories of the universe in which it takes place. The production design deserves so much applause not only because it is beautiful and recovers the soul of a decade highly revered aesthetically speaking, but because it makes the viewer feel comfortable while surrounded by complicated and not so easy to understand terms. And here comes another of the highlights of the series: his way of making not so direct concepts accessible on paper. The use of metaphors, a traditional favorite of Loki, and visual examples, is a marvel that ends up being as comical as it is useful.

In addition, this extends not only to questions such as what are the “variants” or what deviations affect the mother timeline or which ones do not and in what context, but it also reaches the most interesting element of this fiction that arrives at Disney + on June 9 : his approach to moral dilemmas as complicated as they are interesting, something in which Marvel already immersed itself very successfully from the hand of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. If in that series headed by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany the heart of the whole story were the phases of mourning, in this proposal led by Hiddleston we find enormous concepts that have been making the most painted philosophers lose sleep for years’.

If philosophy studies “the meaning of human action” (according to the RAE), here we have come to get well philosophical from the hand of a god who suddenly discovers that it is possible that he does not control his own destiny, that written in the line temporary to be protected. Also Loki reflects on goodness and evil embracing the grays well, as requested by this much more psychologically developed society than its predecessors. Someone bad can be completely evil or be attracted to light at times, and someone good can always keep that essence or … not. But it is also that, to round off these extremes and their millions of possibilities, we have the father of these gardens: the existence of evil as a necessary opposite for a perception and conception of goodness.

Beware SPOILERS!

There is an absolutely magical moment that exemplifies that ethical debate as the backbone of everything, in which Mobius, the character of Wilson, he blurts out directly to Loki that “he exists so that others can become the best version of themselves”, while both contemplate the Avengers in one of the most well-known plans of the MCU, the one that showed us the team prepared to fight in the film directed by Joss Whedon in 2012. This in the first steps of a story with much to address that we hope dives well into the pool of Cocos Morales, because beyond this particular moment, we see identity doubts and reflections roll “violence is the trick of the weak to inspire fear”, so things are very promising.

The future of the MCU and colleagues in deception

Continuing with those ingredients to find the perfect mix we have an explanation of the multiverses / timelines by Miss Minutes, who It is ideal for marvelitas fans to familiarize themselves with the concept that would come to structure Phase 4. In this sense, it must be kept in mind that the issue of multiverses is a broad, experimental and twisted one that in science raises many aspects and theories. This is vital to frame the tale of the marbú dorada marvelita, an approach in which the existence of several timelines or multiverses poses a risk, which is why the time keepers decide to keep a single sacred timeline whose status quo must be protected at all costs. The simplification that ends in a direct ‘MULTIVERSO = DANGER’ is fantastic. And why is this informational video all of a sudden great? Because it presents as clearly as possible the rules that will most likely follow the rest of the films and series that Marvel releases within this newly released phase … Quite a hoot for ‘Loki’ to shed light on a concept familiar to comic book readers, but which may be unknown to viewers.

End of spoilers

Total that we have already checked all the boxes: sense within the UCM, visual style, mystery, humor, interest, and that not knowing what to expect so characteristic of a factory that is still very focused on breaking the mold. It remains to be pointed out that not only Hiddleston’s interpretation deserves applause, but also that of a Wilson very focused on countering and putting Loki on the trail, both argumentatively and interpretively speaking.

The couple is as comical as it is stimulating from the intelligent approach that is committed to each representing very different points of view of the same concept. The debate is served! And these opposites are attracted from admiration and respect, which quickly establishes a very solid bond. thanks to the way of being of Mobius (Wilson), a man as direct and practical as idealistic in a certain way. In the end it is a “fight of the titans” from the acting point of view and a relationship of strange colleagues from the narrative … Little more could be asked for.

Mysterious ‘Loki’, links the viewer with a stream of unexplored concepts and does so with humor and accessibility, while rescuing the God of Deception so that he expands like never before. Science fiction, fantasy and other genres, such as detective, intertwine to the point of transmitting that feeling of “novelty” and “anything can happen” that only accompanies the best series. Around here the UCM is doing VERY well.

Note: 9

The best: The aesthetics, a Hiddleston more Loki than ever, how he takes advantage of his original approach and the essence of the character.

Worst: Again, all that you can’t explore because … Disney.