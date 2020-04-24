When I think about ‘Lifetime’ I can’t help but relate it to the American version of ‘Shameless’. In my head at least, both series play in the same league although the accent and duration per chapter may be different. Each one with its nuances and particularities, each in its own way, would be missing more, but in essence it could be said that they are two sides of the same coin, that of that “American dream” each day closer to the nightmare.

‘Lifetime’ is reflected in the rudimentary urban realism of ‘Shameless’, in a sort of Latino alternative that moves its action from the suburbs of the city of Chicago to the suburbs of the city of Los Angeles. In a kind of Latin alternative that also, like ‘Harlots (Courtesans)’ or ‘Dickinson’, emphasizes her feminine point of view -although not necessarily feminist …- both in front and especially behind the cameras.

That’s where maybe he wins in that relative authenticity he’s been losing ‘Shameless’ over the years, if he ever had it. Relative, but no less heartfelt … without, at the same time, deviating more than just from the clear ludic vocation of the American family of the Gallaghers. ‘Lifetime’ It feels like the representation of a feeling, its own and trustworthy, and even stronger if possible now that some want to open doors to the sea.

We are here.

Now, where is “here” in a globalized world that tends precisely to knock down all kinds of doors? Who are we, where do we come from, where are we going? What water do we drink when two or more different cultures bathe in the same source? What is more powerful, the blood that runs through our veins or the ties that we forge in life? Is the home really where is the heart? Live, survive or resign to die?

‘Lifetime’ draws all these kinds of issues in the background, in a relaxed, often sexualized and, above all, dynamic way, also in this third season weighed down, however, by a point and end it is intuited that forced by circumstances. This third, and also the last season that cuts the wings of a series that promises more, not necessarily in quality but in a duration that would not impact such a hasty conclusion.

No, it is not that it leaves us half a “cliffhanger” such as ‘The last man on earth’, but is far from the accidental perfection of for example the (stupendous) end of ‘Mozart in the Jungle’. As if it were a decision made in injury time, the last chapter of this third season is dedicated to plugging the holes that allow the boat to head towards the horizon. To throw land on a plot inertia that clearly went to more.

Like the series itself, benefited by a format of easy consumption to which narrative fits so well. Furthermore, out of sheer inertia and with the sufficiency of those series that have taken the measure to their own measure. That like the Gallaghers they become strong in their particular kingdom, at least, while the family remains united. As long as you continue to recognize her as if she were your own family, one of many that television has given us over the years.

Too bad the end of ‘Lifetime’ leave us with that bittersweet residue that leaves us all series whose end leaves things to say. Many or few, it does not matter, nor does it have to tie all the previous: ‘Lifetime’ Quite satisfactory that even without moving from his own comfort zone, at least if he has achieved what he intends: That the community he claims to represent can feel that they are more than just the characters in a soap opera.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex