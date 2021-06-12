Criticism, ‘La violinista’: Rapt passion, forbidden pleasure

The lost vocations, the interrupted illusions, the broken dreams, all this has been and is an inspiration for art.For both cinema and literature, theater, music or photography. Knowing how to start from scratch, find a new center and that process of transformation and management of frustration have given rise to several essential cinema gems such as ‘Belle de jour’, ‘Hiel moons’, ‘La pianista’ or ‘Elle’ . Although there have been titles with male protagonists, such as ‘Wound’, they have been mainly the ones that have been the focus of this type of feature films.

For this reason, it is not surprising that the Finnish actor Paavo Westerberg for his debut film opted for such a story with ‘The Violinist’, a title that could well be an attempted Nordic cousin of Haneke’s ‘The Pianist’. Karin Nordström -a hypnotic Matleena Kuusniemi- is a famous violinist who sees her career cut short after a terrible accident, forcing her to go from being the main focus of the public’s attention to the mentor of the new quarry of violinists.

Westerberg, who co-signed the script of the film together with Emmi Pesonen, knows how to center the plot in that process, in which the protagonist openly shows her frustration and how she channels it into a vitiated relationship with one of her students, Antti, an ambitious young man, twenty years younger, with whom he will develop a strange bond. On the one hand, sexual, by surrendering to the passion of the delicacy of youth, but on the other hand, professional, because she sees in his talent a reflection of what she was and that an accident took her away.

Matleena Kuusniemi delivers a passionate performance

It is in this type of bond where the strength of the film resides, where ‘The violinist’ is related to other more contemporary titles such as the magnificent ‘The piano teacher’ or the dazzling (although perfidious) ‘Queen of hearts’. However, despite having musical sequences that are a delight for the ears, the truth is that Westerberg does not know how to find that tone that they did know how to defend with Jan Ole Gerster and May el-Toukhy, lacking a more violent, impulsive and perverse background, which makes ‘La violinista’ end up being closer to the well-intentioned ‘Manjar de amor’, in which Ventura Pons narrated a sexual relationship between a pianist in crisis and an overly ambitious pupil.

‘La violinista’ is an elegant debut, in which her string music conquers the most music-loving audience. However, it is missing more claw and malice on the part of Westerberg, staying in a simply correct debut that manages to approve thanks to the passion transmitted by its protagonists, not only a splendid Kuusniemi, but also the young Olavi Uusivirta, who plays very well the role of young talented and dark beauty, interpretations that, although they are sublime, do not manage to make the film go further, unfortunately.

Note: 6

The best: The torrid passion that Matleena Kuusniemi and Olavi Uusivirta exude.

Worst: Feel the sensation of seeing the distant cousin of ‘La pianista’.