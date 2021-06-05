Criticism, ‘Karen’: The other memories of Africa

Approaching the life and work of Karen Blixen, known mainly by her pseudonym Isak Dinesen, is, in reality, exploring the myth that was formed around her biography, which was magnified with ‘Out of Africa’, the feature film directed by Sydney Pollack, starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in 1985 and winning seven Oscars. Visiting that time again, it seemed like a daring company. Nevertheless, the director María Pérez Sanz has wanted to cross that line, with a minimalist, intimate and personal story that seeks to go beyond myth. That’s ‘Karen’, Un Impulso Colectivo award at the D’A Film Festival and presented at the 17th edition of the Seville Festival.

When talking about the life of Blixen, it is impossible not to imagine beautiful sequences with views of Mount Kenya, walks near Lake Victoria or a safari adventure, with beautiful pictures of the African savannah. However, Pérez Sanz dispenses with it, achieving a remarkable result by turning the autonomous community of Extremadura into that languid corner of the world in which the famous writer found refuge before becoming the author for which her name went down in history.

Really, that bet is not as risky as it seems, since the scene of ‘Karen’ is reducing little by little, starting with plans in which to see the beauty of the flora and fauna of the place to gradually narrow the fence of Blixen, reducing his life to the large house he had in Nairobi and which, currently, is a museum in honor of his life and work . It makes perfect sense that Pérez Sanz turns Blixen’s life into a kind of modern response to ‘Miss Julia’, since the film is the chronicle of a personal failure, by setting the plot in the moments in which the coffee plantation that he had was doomed to failure, in addition to assimilating the sentimental duel of his divorce with the noble Bror von Blixen-Finecke. It was hitting rock bottom that made her channel all her experiences into writing.

A nude portrait of the famous author who flees from artifice and bombast

In ‘Karen’ there is no forbidden love, there is everyday life and a certain customs of the colonial era. Pérez Sanz shows, on the one hand, that Blixen was a woman ahead of her time, both in terms of autonomy and emancipation as a woman and also with regard to the treatment of her workers. For this reason, Pérez Sanz shows the fraternal relationship he had with Farah, who was much more than a butler, he was a loyal confidant and a sage with whom Blixen shared long intellectual and spiritual conversations, as equals. It is precisely these scenes that embellish a tremendously intimate story, in which the photograph of Ion de Sosa marries very well with the sober performance of Christina Rosenvinge, whose return to performance is wonderful. At his side, an excellent partner, the American actor Alito Rodgers, who shows the complexities of being the squire of a pioneer who, after leaving Africa, made sure that her former employees kept the land.

‘Karen’ is the nude portrait of the famous Danish author, without artifice, without beautiful landscapes, it is the chronicle of a failure and how the inner strength of the protagonist made her stand up and become who she was. Rarely is it possible to go beyond the myth so accurately. A feature film that shows that an austere staging, with sublime dialogues, is capable of being measured hand-to-hand with more aesthetically ambitious works.

Note: 7

The best: The conversations between Blixen and Farah, especially those in which there is friction.

Worst: The scene with Isabelle Stoffel is shoehorn.