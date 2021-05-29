Criticism, ‘It will never snow again’: The suggestion of the unsavory

One director who manages to create excitement in each of her new films is Malgorzata Szumowska. With an eclectic filmography and very difficult to describe, the Polish filmmaker moves between excellence and the most impetuous audacity, an example of which are highly applauded titles such as’ Body ‘or’ Mug ‘in front of others more reviled such as’ They’ or ‘You will love to the neighbor ‘. Always daring, the director takes a new step with ‘It will never snow again’, shown in the official selections of the Venice and Seville festivals, in addition to having been at the D’A Film Festival 2021 and having represented Poland at the Oscars, in the category of best international film.

Having recounted the hell of the sects in ‘The Other Lamb’, Szumowska returns to his native Poland to create a hypnotic contemporary fable, being one of his strangest and most attractive feature films of his filmography. Signed together with his usual cinematographer, Michal Englert, ‘It will never snow again’ is a kind of uncomfortable existential reflection on Polish society and a way of explaining the consumerist void that has been embraced after the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

In essence, that’s ‘It’ll Never Snow Again’, channeling the repressed nostalgia of Polish society through the mysterious figure of Zhenia, the masseur played by the Ukrainian actor Alec Utgoff. The interpreter, known mainly for his participation in the popular series ‘Stranger Things’, has an equally hypnotic charisma. Little is known of his past and of his true motives for emigrating from his native Ukraine to Poland. Szumowska and Englert, who also sign the script, add intrigue by making their hometown Pripyat, a ghost town being so close to Chernobyl.

One of Szumowska’s riskiest movies. Utgoff shines with an enigmatic character

Utgoff is magnetic, showing his potential as a leading man. Saving a lot of distances, remember Adriano Tardiolo in ‘Lazzaro feliz’, as well as Luca Marinelli in ‘Martin Eden’, in the sense of an innocent figure who inadvertently subverts his surroundings. In Zhenia’s case, the extraordinary abilities she has as a masseur – which Szumowska and Englert play with by hinting at supernatural elements -, they make that consumerist, elitist and upper-class society look in the mirror that has fled forward, since his memories, that lost nostalgia, is closely related to a repressive regime.

As well as delving into Poland’s uneasy past, ‘It will never snow again’ is also an aesthetic boast. Englert, who is also the cinematographer, sets up what is Szumowska’s most visual film, as well as the most careful in every way, relying on a soundtrack that is a collection of composers recognized as Shostakovich, Schubert, Chopin, Rachmaninov or Max Ritcher, even with a nod to the Utgoff generation, by including the renowned song ‘Vois sur ton chemin’ by Bruno Coulais, from the soundtrack of the iconic ‘The choir boys’.

‘It will never snow again’ is Szumowska’s riskiest bet, which is not an understatement to characterize herself as a daring filmmaker. A unique magnetic fable, it is impossible not to get carried away by the suggestion caused by the dedicated massages of its protagonist.

Grade: 8

The best: It is beautiful visually, its contrasts between classes, all the symbolism that each scene has. The interpretation of Alec Utgoff, the actor is wasted in the English-speaking industry.

Worst: It would have been rounder if it had lasted a little less. It is also not suitable for those who want a very clear message.