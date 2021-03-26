Criticism is fired from side to side of the police reform approved by the New York City Council



Side and side criticisms of the police reform approved by the Municipal Council

The New York City Council approved on Thursday a package of laws that seeks to implement new reforms to the city’s police, which among other things will allow NYPD agents are sued for unreasonable searches or interactions, as well as for acts considered to use excessive force. Likewise, a resolution was issued where the Assembly and the Senate are urged state that removes the power to issue final disciplinary action to the police commissioner, including whether or not to fire an officer. That task would be transferred to the Civil Complaints Review Board.

And although the Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Council were satisfied with the new reinvention measures of the Police, and assured that they seek to confront the “painful legacy of the racialized police” and “deepen accountability and the links between the police and the communities to which they serve. They serve ”, the criticisms were not long in coming.

The Legal Aid Society He pointed out that the articles approved do not address the underlying realities that generate the main problems in the actions of the police and criticized that the communities were not included.

“The Mayor De Blasio had a genuine opportunity to implement urgently needed police reforms. He did not, and instead drew up a plan that at best overlooks systemic issues profoundly rooted within the NYPD that affect the New Yorkers we serve, ”said Tina Luongo, attorney in charge of the criminal defense practice at The Legal Aid.

“We need to go beyond this failed process, listen to the demands of the affected communities to invest in non-police resources to improve public safety and to recognize that real change cannot be built on ‘reforms’ that do not fully address the underlying and long-term issues, outstanding issues ”, added Luongo.

With the new regulations, the police would also be required to track race and ethnicity of drivers stopped for traffic violations. while asking Albany to require that new NYPD officers live within the five boroughs.

Complaints too they were heard from the same police which ensures that by removing accountability from them and handing it over to a committee, they would have the opposite of responsibility.

“Right now, the commissioner hires (the cops), trains them, asks them to put themselves in harm’s way to keep New Yorkers safe and if an officer breaks the rules, I discipline them and, if necessary, fire them. If I don’t do it the right way, I am responsible. The ball stops here. To take that away from the Commissioner, ask yourselves who has the responsibility then ” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“You have to look at the data from the study that showed that police chiefs are tougher with discipline than external civilian bodies. Ask any police chief who does not have the last word on discipline and you will find a chief who has had officers returned to duty who should not have been and, in many of those cases, more acts of misconduct by a police officer. officer that the boss wanted to fire ”, added the NYPD chief.

But defending the package of laws passed, Mayor De Blasio He said, “These reforms will confront centuries of excessive policing in communities of color and strengthen ties between police and communities … Together, we will make our city safer and fairer for generations to come.”

The Municipal Council highlighted that the approved Resolution focuses on five objectives: The decriminalization of poverty. the ongoing recognition and scrutiny of historic and modern racialized policing in New York City, transparency and accountability to the people of the city, community representation and partnerships, and a diverse, resilient, and supported NYPD.

The date given for implement the new rules is this 2021.

