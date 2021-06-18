Criticism, ‘In a New York neighborhood’: Fuck the meritocracy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Puerto Rican origin, was born in the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights in Manhattan, a neighborhood where the majority of the population is of Latino origin. Dominican, Ecuadorian, Cuban, Mexican and other people make up a community where Spanish is frequently heard on its streets and families are chosen because those of blood are miles away. About her neighborhood, Miranda wrote in her second year of college, at just 19 years old, the first draft of ‘In the Heights’, a musical that would eventually hit Broadway, winning four Tony Awards, a Pulitzer nomination and what’s more. important, putting the spotlight and on the stages of the most important theater circuit in the world to invisible people, immigrants. That musical now jumps, fourteen years after its first long-form premiere, to the big screen, a plea against the meritocracy that celebrates the differences that unite us to the rhythm of salsa.

Although it is thought that there is an underreporting of the Hispanic population, in 2020 it was estimated that Latino immigration already accounted for 11.7% of the total population of the United States, some 31.7 million people, and, however, not even Hollywood movies, neither theater nor culture in general constantly or habitually reflect that multiculturalism, a kaleidoscope of traditions and silenced resilience. That is why that work written by four Puerto Rican hands, about a Dominican neighborhood and starring immigrants, became an immediate success. that allowed an ignored public to finally see themselves reflected, hear his voice and dream of a future. And it is precisely about dreams that ‘In a New York neighborhood’ talks about.

The singing voice is led by Anthony Ramos, Usnavi, who from a paradisiacal beach tells a group of children the story of his Sueñito, the beach bar that his father left behind when he changed countries looking for an opportunity for his family. Around him dance as many characters as ethnic groups live in the neighborhood, each with an illusion, an aspiration and a different desire. And one of them could fulfill it if the mysterious winner of the prize-winning lottery ticket that Usnavi has sold is found.

In the sweltering heat of summer and using a vibrant color palette (by cinematographer Alice Brooks), Those streets made of music and joy reflect the starkest realities of life in Washington Heights: a retired cleaner who worked too hard and never earned enough to see her native Cuba again (Olga Merediz’s Grandmother Claudia); a father willing to sacrifice everything to see his daughter succeed where he could not (Jimmy Smits); a girl who idealizes everything outside the neighborhood and downtown New York as a status symbol (Melissa Barrera); undocumented people forced out of existence, and Nina, played by newcomer Leslie Grace, who carries the burden of being the first in the entire neighborhood to go to a prestigious university and feels the responsibility to rise to the occasion , to represent them all and open the doors to others, as if a single person could exemplify the dignity of the entire community. ‘In a New York neighborhood’ focuses on them, on their daily life and on the internal fabric of their relationships, on their personal conflicts, shedding stereotypes and leaving out, even if it continues to lurk, the unjust racist environment that surrounds this species of an oasis in the US And this is only possible because behind and in front of the cameras there is a team of people who understand and share that experience and this makes it, sadly, an almost revolutionary film.

An effervescent sound

Musicals have their own language, a language that requires, in addition to sight and hearing, a lot of heart, to take a leap of faith to which we are not used and that also requires a certain patience. ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ lasts almost two and a half hours without a break between acts and it is not easy for either its script choir to maintain the constant rhythm, nor for the audience to pay attention, although it only ends up particularly resentful in its romantic dimension. What the movie does not allow you to do is predict the next chord, it is not a chorus story and each musical number is different, with an individual voice for each of the characters, responding to the popular rhythms of their countries of origin. A compendium of hip-hop, rap and ballads, boleros, salsa, flamenco and some merengue, a huge spray-painted mural of a fascinating ecosystem brimming with energy and optimism for the future. And what a necessary feeling today.

The people of Washington Heights They try to maintain their identity and hope while fighting gentrification and meritocracy. It is not enough to strive, be worth, believe or want if you were born in the wrong place. ‘Paciencia y fe’, the most moving and raw song on the film, is a trip back in time by subway, from La Vibora in Havana to New York, to remind us of everything they leave behind and the struggle that those who abandon have to face. your home in search of a better world. It is essential to see it in its original version, especially in Spanish-speaking countries, to enjoy that multicultural diversity that permeates even the way of speaking.

Being a theatrical adaptation, a sequence like that of the swimming pool where the director introduces infographics, special effects and a cinematographic language impossible to reproduce on stage, it detaches itself from the original material and takes over the story. This has a lot to do with the experience of the director, Jon M. Chu, who began his career harnessing titles like ‘Street Dance’ and ‘Step Up 3D’ and has ended up sweeping half the world with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ In the Heights’ Asian). The film breaks these spatial limitations and becomes a cinematic spectacle with its own extravagant design, from mannequins that dance in the hair salon to fabrics that go from heaven to pupils. It also does it through more subtle aspects, such as Nina’s hair, which starts out straight and very flat when she arrives from Stanford following the Western aesthetic canon, trying to integrate and stop being confused with the service, and that little by little goes recovering her natural curl while hugging her roots and finding a way to truly belong, from acceptance.

Celebrate differences, embrace what unites us

The final party, ‘Carnaval del Barrio’, when all the communities participate in a dance proudly claiming their flags, their rhythms and their culture, is much more than a mention of the tremendous plurality of Latin America, it is recognition and dignity. ‘In a New York neighborhood’ cannot represent everyone (it has generated some controversy how white its protagonists are), that is an impossible task for a film, its mission, like Nina’s, is to reflect the experience of the immigrant and make the way by walking. So that it remains special, but stops being unique.

Note: 8

The best: His spirit of vindication of the cultural and unitary differences of the Latino communities, his message against meritocracy and the reconquest of the United States as the home of immigrants.

Worst: The romantic plots drag the narration a lot and in a musical that becomes heavy.