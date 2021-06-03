criticism for not being broadcast open

RuPaul fever has reached our country. Last Sunday, June 30, Atresplayer Premium arrived Drag Race Spain, the program that in the United States has marked a milestone since 2009. A score of Emmys and editions that so far have not worn out the phenomenon by the Drag Queen RuPaul. In the Spanish version, the reality show master of ceremonies is the artist Supremme de Luxe. As a jury, Los Javis and designer Ana Locking. The program has been one of the bets of the Atresmedia streaming service, a decision that has not been well received by all the followers of Drag Race Spain.

The reality show wants to find the best drag superstar of our country. It will do so through weekly tests, from a parade to lipsync, which will lead to the winner receiving the title, as well as financial compensation. But Drag Race Spain is much more than that. As in its other versions, especially the one led by RuPaul, the program has achieved make the Drag Queen community visible.

In fact, it has done much more: it has brought it to the mainstream. Not only the Drag Queens, it has also made visible the problems of the LGBTQ community and the fight for their rights, in addition to putting in the spotlight sexual diversity and the artistic manifestations of the queer community. Therefore, some followers of reality criticize that Drag Race Spain is only available on Atresplayer Premium and not on broadcast television.

‘Drag Race Spain’, a cry for diversity

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, on Netflix

LGBT content on the payment platform and open conservative? Some think that it is so. Also because Veneno, the Atresplayer series directed by Los Javis that summarizes the life of the famous Spanish starlet, was only available on the same platform. The criticisms go beyond having to pay the 3.99 euros that the monthly fee for the Atresmedia streaming service costs. “I celebrate the beginning of Drag Race Spain, of course, but I am sorry that it takes place on a channel that almost nobody has, even knows, because at a time marked by the return of hatred towards the LGTB collective, such a show can eradicate prejudices and do a lot of good, “lamented a Twitter user on the day of the premiere.

White Sapphire became a Drag Queen thanks to RuPaul. Now she shares the same passion as her peers, but also the difficulties of achieving recognition and fully dedicating herself to being a Drag. “In Spain, the Drag panorama was and is very bad. There is an incredible variety and versatility of Drags, some sing and others dance, but here it seems that they were marginalized to a night space in which Drag is related only to drugs and prostitution, “he explained to Hypertextual.

‘Drag Race Spain’ has less pressure in terms of share and audience rates compared to free-to-air programs

Be drag queen It is a cry for diversity, for art, but it is also a vindicationIt is politics, added White Sapphire. Therefore, the fact that there is a space like Drag Race Spain is a way to give voice and to vindicate the reality of the Drag Queensranging from working conditions that leave much to be desired to facing constant prejudice. “Some asked me if being a Drag Queen was being a prostitute. What I did was dress as a woman to have sex with people, “he lamented.

Unaware of the pressures of free-to-air television

Making the conditions of the Drag Queens visible is one of the program’s strengths. Not the only one. One of the contestants of Drag Race Spain is Inti, originally from Bolivia but who has been in Spain for more than 15 years. It is defined as a non-binary gender. In season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gottmik became the first trans man to be part of the competition. “It means a lot to me to be in the show, especially as a trans boy. The trans movement is getting so big, so powerful, so strong. I am ready to participate in this program and try to win this crown for my community,” he said. in his presentation video at the end of 2020.

Drag Race, in all its versions, is capable of breaking stereotypes and that is why some believe that it should be broadcast on free-to-air television. But, for Zafiro Blanco, being on a payment platform like Atresplayer has its advantages. One of them is that Drag Race Spain does not have the pressure of being such a media program and followed compared to those that are open. The audience and share ratings are still important, but not as important as they would be if it were an Antena 3 reality show.

The 3.99 euros that the subscription of Atresplayer Premium costs It can also lead to some people using piracy to view it. In fact, some links to pirate pages were shared on Twitter to see the full program.

“Whoever does not want to pay will not do so, but as a Drag I believe it is important to support our colleagues and Atresplayer who have opted for us and for generating content like this,” said Zafiro Blanco in an interview.

“The life of a Drag is much more than ‘Drag Race Spain’ because it is also necessary to go to see the Drags at their shows and support them. Precisely for that reason the program is going to make there much more work and that we can all find a gap in a sector that has also been heavily affected by the coronavirus. ” White Sapphire

Atresmedia streaming, one strategy among many others

Streaming platforms such as Netflix have opted in several cases to make social struggles visible and even breaking stereotypes, as in the case of the Pose series. These initiatives have been well received in most cases. The same RuPaul’s Drag Race It’s a good example. But do not forget that this is only one part of the tools to promote the fight for LGBT rights and other groups.

“It cannot be forgotten that cultural contents, especially those of a more commercial nature, are only a part of all the LGBT activism that exists, that it has a strong social base and that it continues to be the main driver of political changes in favor of people are diverse orientations and identities, “Dafne Calvo, PhD in Communication and member of the Association for Affective-Sexual Diversity and Gender in Science, Technology and Innovation Prisma told Hypertextual.

Streaming platforms can nevertheless be a good ally, as well as traditional television. That is why many followers have criticized that Drag Race Spain is not part of the programming.

The answer to the question “LGBT content on the payment platform and open conservative?” is for some affirmative. But Things have changed in recent years.

“Spanish television has begun to give more space to diversity, for example, in nationally produced series that include LGBT characters who make their reality visible and normalize it.” Dafne Calvo, member of the Prisma Association

For her part, Elena Neira, author of Streaming Wars: The New Television, added that the platforms have been a key piece in the normalization of the LGBT community, especially within fiction. “The freedom granted by on demand when it comes to telling niche stories (compared to commercial television, which needs to appeal to a more general audience) has allowed not only to break stereotypes, but also to bet on content directly aimed at this community” , indicated Hypertextual.

‘Drag Race Spain’ is the center of all eyes

Atresplayer has opted for Drag Race Spain. And the good results have raised the stakes even higher. The chain will broadcast tonight the first episode in the open, after the series La cocinera de Castamar. The decision is based on the success of the first program broadcast on Atresplayer Premium. It was the most viewed that day on the platform and received more than 5 million interactions. During the week, they amounted to 10 million and it became a trending topic in Spain.

Antena 3 will broadcast this Thursday the first episode of ‘Drag Race Spain’ in open air

There is no doubt that the followers of RuPaul’s Drag Race were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Spanish version and Atresmedia wants to further expand the audience by broadcasting the program in open air. Of course, it will only be this Thursday and the following chapters they will continue to be only available on the payment platform. This is the same strategy they used with the Veneno series to capture a higher audience rate.

Beyond the broadcast of Drag Race Spain this Thursday on Antena 3, the chain has started in recent days accampaign to promote the program. The host of the program, Supremme de Luxe, has gone as a guest to El Intermedio with Gran Wyoming and Zapeando to talk about the Spanish version of Ru Paul’s reality show.

Los Javis, the ace in the sleeve of Atresmedia

Atresmedia has brought Drag Race España to its payment platform but knowing that he plays with an advantage and that more than one will join the streaming service to follow the reality show. First of all, because the success of Ru Paul’s Drag Race has completely crossed the borders of the United States and It has also been a sensation in Spain. But also because they have opted for a Spanish version in which even those who do not know the RuPaul program can be attracted.

For that they have counted on the Los Javis collaboration, the couple of directors, scriptwriters and actors who have managed to monopolize an important part of Spanish television.

Jury of Mask Singer, teachers of Operación Triunfo and directors of Paquita Salas y Veneno. In addition to collaborators of many Spanish television programs. The Javis are the perfect element to attract the attention of the spectators, especially for those unfamiliar with the RuPaul phenomenon.

A logical decision

Atresmedia’s decision therefore makes a lot of sense. “It seems to me that it has been a decision fully aligned with the spirit of the platform. Atresmedia is very clear that the user of this service is very aligned with this type of content (There the precedent of Veneno has been key), and it can benefit from all the hype it is generating to get new registrations, “said Elena Neira.

In addition, he continued, open-air broadcasting is much more complex because the profile of television audience is much more heterogeneous-. With niche content, according to the author of Streaming Wars: The New Television, there is a risk that audiences will not be as powerful as with more general programming. “In the end, Atresmedia lives from advertising and, therefore, your decision has all the logic in the world“.

