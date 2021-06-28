Criticism, ‘Fast & Furious 9’ is the cinematic experience you expect, despite certain absences

‘Fast & Furious’ has always been an exemplary saga when it comes to focusing its plots on a “by and for the fans” more than effective. Hence, the beginning of the end of the ninth installment is so in tune with the most loyal fans of the successful Universal franchise, for better and for worse. Dom returns hand in hand of a family more determined than ever to feel complete and tremendously nostalgic also for the primordial member that will always be missing. Charlize Theron returns to recover her villain from ‘Fast & Furious 8’, Han (Sung Kang) also returns from the dead and a key character is incorporated: Jacob Toretto.

John Cena is undoubtedly the best of a ‘Fast & Furious 9’ more focused than ever on the family feeling that joins all the pieces of his (increasingly accused) madness. And it is that the brother of the head of the clan played by Vin Diesel, presents himself with plans for world domination at the same time as an excuse to look back at the true seed of these proposals that have been making us enjoy on the big screen for 20 years: the races. And here, without revealing too much, we must underline the clear intention of the entire team to return to a heart so essential at the time of closing the adventure as those constant winks to Paul Walker’s Brian that honor the saga so much.

This seed shows that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ bet like never before did any proposal of the saga, that’s why position some pieces thinking of a puzzle of those that reveal their long-term intentions. It is a sensation that hides in every corner and underpins while reducing power to the new leftover of this veteran of the big screen. ‘Fast 9’ is heavy with tentacles that seem to launch towards its tenth installment The same thing that makes him ball the fact of not having certain members of the team who earn more than enough in charisma to some of those who have to bear the most weight in this mission.

You can see the lack of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, an absence that we now suffer from having enjoyed that highly entertaining ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’. In fact, the lack of The Rock is perceived when the focus highlights Cena, a very commendable signing whose approach and development is very similar in essence to the introduction of Hobbs in ‘Fast & Furious 5’, but with half the power . As with Johnson in ‘Fast Five’, Cena has to wait on the bench to show off his fighting style, something that detracts from his character because Cena interpretively does not have Johnson’s appeal. Despite this, what his character offers helps to give the film an emotional depth that does not usually concern its adrenaline-fueled plots.

Of course, this is as double-edged sword as self-awareness and just as inevitable. Once you go down the road you cannot erase your tracks and that happens both at the plot level, as explosive, as from a comic point of view. Everything has to be more and better, which burdens the task of the already more than expert Justin Lin.

After ‘At full throttle: Tokyo Race’, ‘Fast & Furious: Even faster’, the fifth installment and ‘Fast & Furious 6’, Lin took a break but now he has returned behind the cameras of the saga determined to take the reins of history until it reaches its conclusion; and far from trying the impossible: denying the trajectory that we have behind us, has decided to embrace the only possibility for this class of blockbusters … Everything else. Christopher Nolan himself, praising Lin’s ability, already said in his day that, although we complain, We always want sequels that surpass the previous film, “we want them bigger, not smaller” which causes an incessant escalation that it is difficult that it does not take its toll nine films later.

In this case, action is what holds up best and humor is the most resentful, especially because the aforementioned self-referencing, which is something as intelligent as it is understandable, hobbles along with the joke vibe that sticks too much to the character of Tyrese Gibson. Statham is cool to say thank you, also Johnson and of course those rogue reactions that Walker provided gave his life, but Ludacris was not even teaming up with Nathalie Emmanuel can match the perfect mirror effect so Roman doesn’t get closer to irritating stupidity than lovable hilarious roll.

You have to be a big fan not to roll your eyes at certain scenes designed to lighten the weight of the numerous revelations and dramatic twists … In general, you have to be a big fan to really enjoy ‘Fast & Furious 9’. Far was that Brazilian robbery that you get hooked on whether you know who Toretto is or not, now everything comes into focus looking into the expert eye of those who have been loving these fast and furious for two decades.

For them, it is also a more surreal action than ever, full of new ideas as triumphant as they are raised at mid-throttle. It is curious that in the midst of tremendous sequences such as the one structured around the interesting concept of magnets, finish by highlighting the small details or the somewhat less ambitious scenes built around the female characters. There are specifically two scenes and a creative decision within the final fireworks, which make us think that the female spin-off could be the bomb we deserve. The first is a scene starring Queenie, the head of the Shaw which is beautifully embodied by a Helen Mirren that shines at full speed becoming an-absolute-gift; and the second is the introduction of a character, by Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster’s Letty and Mia, who promises. We weren’t expecting Anna Sawai’s “ninja” but thank goodness she has come, basically. She is the one who blows your mind channeling that Xenia Onatopp from ‘Goldeneye’ (although with a more determined than horny tone), in a memorable moment of the tremendous final chase.

The freedom of those seconds

In the famous monologue launched immaculately by Diesel in ‘The Fast and the Furious’, the origin of the saga, Toretto crowned himself king of the ‘ride or die’ with that phrase in which he claimed to live “from half a kilometer to half a kilometer”, a way of explaining that when he runs he does not think and that in those seconds he is free. Of course, at that time I was not accountable to anything or anyone. Letty fell in love with that man, a daughter of adrenaline who is not ready to embrace that retirement in which Brian and Mia have plunged since they were parents.

This is one of the most interesting conflicts in the film without a doubt: that evolution of the epic love story that has overcome all kinds of barriers (amnesia and another woman’s child included), and now faces a new and threatening difficulty. Dom believes that seclusion in a remote place away from a life of danger is the right thing to do to raise his little one, but Letty doesn’t work that way.

The “we are not like that” that this character throws at his boy in the first steps of the film It works at the same time as a way of recognizing that there are different ways of doing things, and a warning that Rodriguez has finally managed to take this role a little more to his ground., marking the necessary independence that removes the couple from an archetypal role and anchors them to a more egalitarian dynamic. They are small details, but they are there and they give a tremendous pleasure, as much as seeing that new Dom born from his recent fatherhood.

In this regard, we must remember that ‘Fast & Furious’ has taken care of Letty adjusting to the viewer’s gaze and the times that surround her since she entered the first; and when he placed second, in ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’, he opted for a cast so organically diverse that it is a joy to see him, still today. Even so ‘Fast & Furious 9’ reveals an undeniable evolution, symptom and at the same time the impulse of a (slow) social change.

In defense of yesterday’s blockbuster

There are creative and production decisions to be applauded. In the past, as there was no possibility, because simply the bet for which ‘Fast & Furious 9’ has opted to travel to the past was the only option, but today computer retouching just as offering a world of possibilities can become a movie’s worst enemy. In this regard there are two notable points of this proposal by Lin: his use of a “physical” action whenever possible and the resource of a simple casting for her timeskip. Because there are Martin Scorsese with ‘The Irishman’ or Luke from ‘The Mandalorian’, highlighting that sometimes you don’t have to make use of the latest technology just because it’s there. Luckily the team of this new film, with Rachel Tenner at the helm as casting director, he has preferred to cast Vinnie Bennett and Finn Cole as young Dom and Jake rather than do strange things.

‘Fast 9’ too boasts authentic aftertaste in his chases and other crazy thingsObviously not in their “trip to space”, but if they are jumping mines in the middle of a jungle … they shoot integrating real explosions in the sequence. That afterwards everything has its retouch, but the green screen abuse is not felt, so technically in this sense it goes well, something that the simple status of the ninth installment invites us to take for granted. Thinking at this point that certain peculiarities are going to be pristine is something natural, but let’s say that the dubbing and consequent mixing of sound in Spanish are there to remind us that … you can always screw up.

In short, the Fast Family once again put up with the guy before the tremendous void that Walker left, but in some moments it languishes because Brian is missing and because it shows that neither Hobbs nor Shaw are there, something that did not happen in its predecessor. Also, while the action remains unbeatable, the story begins to hint at a closure as it unfolds with a view to ‘Fast & Furious 10’, something so positive if one thinks in terms of the saga as perhaps heavy for those who are not mega fans and just want to consider this movie. Defrauding does not disappoint if one knows what ‘Fast’ is and seeks to enjoy in a movie theater, but the box office will talk about this. Viewers who intensely experience those murmurs of excitement accompanied by popcorn in the cinematic immersion that cannot be replicated at home, They know that ‘Fast’ is a guarantee in that sense, something that will no longer change … At least until it is time to say goodbye.

Note: 7

The best: The Fast girls, Helen Mirren the first, and how she takes steps towards the origins of the saga. The action, always top.

Worst: That at certain moments it is noticed that not only is Walker missing, but also Johnson and Statham.