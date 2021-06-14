Criticism, ‘Elite’ manages in its fourth season to present new characters capable of outshining the veterans

It is time for changes in Las Encinas. After the second murder of one of its protagonists, and firing some of its strongest students, the most posh school in the Netflix catalog is ready to look for new faces to regain our interest after a perhaps too continuous third season. With changes in front of and behind the cameras, it should be noted that the fourth season of ‘Elite’ does manage to bring freshness to the hallways of the school. But will it be enough to keep us hooked on the dramas of Samuel and company?

Carlos Montero is left alone in front this season and also incorporates Eduardo Chapero-Jackson and Ginesta Guindal as directors or Esther Morales as screenwriter. And although the structure remains identical to the previous seasons, with a mystery that unfolds chapter by chapter as we see how we got to that tragic moment, there are plenty of signs that they have bet much more to boost their characters and their relationships, and to start exploring new paths. Starting with the new students.

Losing heavyweights like Ester Exposito or Danna Paola is a hard blow for ‘Elite’. Not only were they two of the best actresses that the cast of the series had, with their talent they made their characters stand out in the cast. And they will continue to be missed, but luckily the new additions come wanting to make their mark. Especially the Blanco family, led by Diego Martín as the new director of the school, whose intention is to recover the prestige lost by the academic institution. Those who come stomping are Ari (Carla Díaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi) and Partick (Manu Ríos). These three brothers bring that point of novelty and mystery that veterans no longer have. At first they may remember some of the characters that have left. Ari sounds responsible as was Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Patrick a narcissist like Valerio (Jorge López). But soon they will begin to display their own charms and they do so with enough energy so that it is clear to us that they have not come as specific characters to whom we will say goodbye at the end of the season: they are the future of ‘Elite’.

I say this because Those who do begin to notice that they are giving their last blows are the protagonists we already knew, especially those who have been from the first chapter. Although Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) is finally without a drama behind, either the death of the girl he likes or his financial situation, as much as Omar and Ander (Omar Ayuso and Arón Piper) can finally live their relationship without illnesses or homophobic parents that stop them, soon all begin to fall into situations that we have already lived with them or common places. It’s difficult with how ingrained they are in the series and in the hearts of the public, but soon the new ones will steal our attention. The charms of Patrick, the whirlwind that is Mencía or the layers that Ari hides under that role of good girl are pure gasoline for the series, and they are fantastically integrated into the stories of the veterans.

In addition to the three Blanco brothers, Pol Granch also joins the series with the character who most manages to take the series through new lands. Prince Phillippe comes from a European monarchy to Spain to study at Las Encinas. Do not worry, it is explained why a royal house would send its heir to a school as problematic as this one. Their privileged status even above the rich kids makes ‘Elite’ closer than ever to ‘Gossip Girl’ with gala balls and a greater presence of fashion. It also helps take Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) down new paths, keeping her true to what we’ve seen of her before but allowing her to show that she is in a very different place. She and Rebeka (Claudia Salas) are the ones who still had more space to grow up, and they seize the opportunity with their new plots. Salas, which perhaps does not have a super surprising plot, stands out as the best actress of the group, letting us see Rebeka’s insecurities and fears and setting fire to the screen with the chemistry she exudes with Martina Cariddi, a theme that, by the way, it is treated with absolute naturalness.

And now that?

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ maintains its hallmarks as a powerful and current soundtrack, a very successful design and that clear objective of entertaining and captivating above all else, without looking for three feet to the cat. That formula remains effective, although not all the new faces in the world can save it from a certain sense of repetition.. That is to say, it is still a very entertaining series, but for example the mystery of this plot, no matter how much they try to turn it around, is no longer surprising, nor is it generally interesting. I think they were very aware of that when it came to presenting it because it occupies very little in each of the four chapters that they have allowed us to see before the premiere. It is clear that this is totally secondary and that the important thing is still the relationships between the girls and the boys and their day to day at school, the yacht club or the disco. That’s why we come back, actually. Now we are too deep in their lives to need a mystery to hook us. But it is possible that ‘Elite’, even with all the changes it has made to stay fresh and surprising, needs more radical twists if it really wants to last many more seasons. For now, it has shown that they can incorporate new faces and that we almost forget those that already were, something tremendously complicated in this type of story.. And perhaps that way they can assure our interest a little more. But later? Could it be time to say goodbye to Las Encinas and change the scene directly? Maybe you have to look for another kind of mystery if you want to keep that as a hallmark? How much, precisely, are you willing to sacrifice from that foundation on which one of Netflix’s most successful series was built so that it continues to be at the top? With half the season to watch, and a fifth shot alongside the fourth, it will likely take some time for us to have those answers. Despite this wear and tear, ‘Elite’ continues to give enough drama, fire to spare, dialogues that almost have to be rewound to believe what we are hearing and, more than ever, it continues to be a serial escape valve that suits us so well when the world is so upside down. That at least those who suffer are Daddy’s children.

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ premieres on Netflix on June 18.

Note (first four episodes): 7

The best: The new characters are the future of ‘Elite’, and that is very difficult to achieve in a series like this.

Worst: Wear continues to be noticed. Some veterans’ plots sound repetitive. You can see the lack of Lucrecia and Carla.