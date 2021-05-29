Criticism, ‘Damn jungle’: The jungle is no longer what it used to be

Although there are those who understand French comedies as a single whole, but, really, there are many types, from those with an elegant touch and pedigree, such as the wonderful ‘La delicadeza’ or ‘Pear cake with lavender’; others with an apparent feel-good tone but with a much bigger background, the case of ‘The Library of Rejected Books’ or ‘Rosalie Blum’; Y then there are the fat brush commercial comedies, those that Christian Clavier usually stars in, like the two installments of the ‘My God …’ saga. In this production the actor does not appear but he could well do so, since ‘Damn jungle’ is one of that kind of comedies, although much more extreme and surreal.

From the beginning, you have to interpret ‘Damn jungle’ as a joke in bad taste and meaningless. Only by training in that logic can it be enjoyed, since each sequence seems like a succession of sketches in which Hugo Benamozig and David Caviglioli, who make their debut as feature directors with this film, seem to do a parody of ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ and, incidentally, make fun of the well-intentioned look on the life of indigenous people in the Amazon rainforest, as well as launching an acid criticism of a situation of economic exploitation that makes, behind his crude humor, there is an exercise in nihilistic irony.

Absurd broad brush comedy

In this comedy and adventure proposal, all the characters are absurd, from the anthropologist with a problem of emancipation, low self-esteem and full of good intentions -interpreted by Vincent Dedienne- to that arrogant, icy and ruthless mother, that Catherine Deneuve knows how to interpret so well. They manage to be at the level Jonathan Cohen, Alice Belaïdi and Patrick Descamps.

The first makes a successful parody of power and the exercise of the national gendarmerie in overseas territories, the second is that leader who shows how the indigenous peoples have ended up sedated before the attraction of the modern world and the third exercises a dangerous circle as the vertex vicious of exploitation. There is also a portrait of how China has managed to launch its tentacles into the deepest recesses of the Amazon. It only needed to have some criticism with Amazon in the background, to curl the curl.

Perhaps the big but of ‘Damn Jungle’ is that its absurd tone is too omnipresent. His critical and parodic look is hard to see and, what’s more, can lead to misinterpretations. Its tacky and incoherent coverage end up drowning out any critical gaze, bringing the film too close to the destroyer comedies of Philippe Lacheau or Nicolas Benamou. Perhaps the initial approach of Benamozig and Caviglioli was more sarcastic and black humor but the end result ends up being a purely commercial comedy whose intentions are buried in bar tricks taken to the jungle.

Note: 6

The best: The Gendarmerie Scenes with Jonathan Cohen.

Worst: His broad brush humor is so grotesque that, at times, it could be considered derogatory.