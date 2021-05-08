Criticism, ‘Come and see (Massacre)’: The cruel beauty of war

Is already becoming reruns of classic movie titles are something common. If a week ago, A Contracorriente brought to theaters, on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Satyajit Ray, its acclaimed film ‘Charulata. The lonely wife ‘; now it’s Filmin’s turn, the platform and distributor also rescued ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ and, now, On the occasion of Europe Day, the filmmaker Elem Klímov’s most acclaimed feature film is rerun on the big screen: ‘Come and see (Massacre)’, considered one of the best in the history of the seventh art.

In a way, KLímov had the mission of making a propaganda film similar to that made by Sergey M. Eisenstein with ‘The Battleship Potemkin’, changing the Russian Revolution for the victory of the partisans against the Nazis in World War II in Belarus. Hence Klímov set the story in 1943. Based on the book ‘I Am from the Fiery Village’, written by Alés Adamóvich, Janka Bryl and Vladimir Kolesnik, Klímov wrote the script for the film together with one of the authors, Adamóvich.

Despite being a production that was supposed to magnify the Soviet victory against the Third Reich, Klímov made one of the most anti-war films in history. Furthermore, the epic of war is reduced to the beauty of the cruel, the creepy, the bloody and the frightening, as if Goya’s Black Paintings came to life. ‘Come and see’, also titled by other places ‘Massacre’, is a complete immersion experience, having the young protagonist, Flyora – sublimely played by Alekséi Krávchenko, who was just 14 years old when he started shooting and who, as an adult, decided to become an actor and is one of the most recognized in the current Russian industry, as the main reference for the public, being almost always the one who looks at the audience.

Face to face with the monstrous side of warfare

Being a 1985 production, released the same year in which Mikhail Gorbachev acceded to the post of general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, it predates a title with which it bears similarities, ‘The Son of Saul’, the Hungarian László Nemes. Nevertheless, Klímov’s feature film is much more explicit in showing the horror of war. Although it is true that, as Nemes did in his aforementioned film, Klímov bases his strength on showing in close-ups how the protagonists internalize barbarism, ‘Come and see’ has no reservations when it comes to portraying the mass murders (in Belarus more than 600 villages with all their inhabitants were exterminated).

It is true that the horrors committed by the partisans are strategically placed in the background. Nevertheless, Klímov does not alter their actions, does not make them more heroes or lend himself to easy propaganda, despite the fact that the film narrates a Soviet Union under the yoke of Stalin. On the other hand, the filmmaker draws a parallel between the victims of the genocide in Belarus and the Jews exterminated in the Shoah. Yes, you can see his hand in relation to the fact that he relates barbarism only to the West. However, knowing the conditions in which the film was produced, this is an exceptional title, which perfectly captures how man’s need to battle ends up leading him to his own downfall.

Cast is magnificently reflected in its adolescent protagonist, who begins with the face of a child and ends with the face of an old man, realizing that those battle games in real life mean death, destruction, pain and terror, showing the wildest and bestial side of the human being. Krávchenko can certainly be compared to Jean-Pierre Léaud, although with a more extreme approach, being within a warlike film.

An exceptional masterpiece

With a mixture of hyperrealism, with surrealism, ‘Come and see’ delves into the existential reflection on life through how fleeting it becomes in the middle of war. His own name invites him to do so, as it is a clear reference to a biblical passage from Revelation -which in Greek means “revelation” – in reference to the contemplation of the destruction caused by the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: “And when he opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth animal, saying: Come and see. And I looked, and behold a yellow horse: and the one that sat on it was called Death; and hell it it continued: and power was given to him over a fourth of the earth, to kill with the sword, with hunger, with slaughter, and with earthly beasts. “

36 years after its premiere and digitally restored, ‘Come and see’ is a unique cinematographic exercise, the culmination (literally) of Klímov’s work, which became his artistic testament. An opportunity to delight in the most despicable of the human being through the hypnotic eye of beauty that the cinema produces.

Note: 10

The best: His antiwar message remains intact, as well as his power to convey the unease experienced by both Floryas and young Glasha.

Worst: That will be seen in few cinemas.