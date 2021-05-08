Criticism, ‘Bill and Ted save the universe’: Reunion of former compadres

You have to have one thing with the ‘Bill and Ted’ saga and that is that it is impossible to take it seriously. What’s more, its screenwriters, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, seek everything to the contrary. ‘The Amazing Adventures of Bill and Ted’, released in 1989, became a cult classic of the time, which marked a whole generation of adolescents and was a pioneer in terms of having two giddy protagonists, who served as references for later Buddy comedies such as ‘Two very stupid fools’ or the animated series ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’. Its sequel, “Bill and Ted’s Awesome Journey,” released in 1990, was more delusional but less fresh.

Considered a cult by that adolescent public, who are now in their 50s or have already passed them, a return seemed, frankly, difficult. Nevertheless, 30 years after the premiere of the second installment, a third has arrived, with a strange trilogy seems to be closing. ‘Bill and Ted save the universe’, launched in the United States in the summer of last year and now coming to Movistar +. A project that, very curiously, it reaches a level very similar to that of the first film.

This time, the crazy teenagers are in their fifties with a serious immaturity problem, which seems to have no fix. Starting from that base, you have to let yourself be carried away by a plot that is just as crazy as it is implausible. Travel in time, visits to heaven and hell, cloning of characters in different eras, nothing has a coherent logic, something that, precisely, was the virtue of the first two films. The funny thing is that he does not seem to want to connect with the current public, but rather with the nostalgic, a disconnect that will make the most profane of this franchise feel misplaced.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves come back just as thuggish and irreverent

Nevertheless, Seeing Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves do the hooligan at 55 and 56 years old, respectively, well makes this third installment worth watching.; especially since one has become a recognized documentary filmmaker and activist for privacy rights on the web and the other has been an icon of action cinema for three decades – in the 90s with ‘Speed’, in the 2000s with trilogy ‘Matrix’ and now with the saga ‘John Wick’-. With careers away from absurd comedy, watching them return to their origins produces a feeling similar to going to an old school dance.

Perhaps seeing Mozart, Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong or Ling Lun in the present can attract attention, but it is not as surprising as when the two protagonists reunited Napoleon Bonaparte, Billy the Child, Socrates, Sigmund Feud, Genghis Khan, Joan of Arc , Abraham Lincoln and Ludwig van Beethoven in the first tape. Nevertheless, there is an added factor that makes ‘Bill and Ted 3’ have a certain air of change, the irruption of the daughters, Thea and Billie, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Undoubtedly, it again shows how they are the ones who bring renewal and that comedy lives a time in which the female gaze has consolidated its strength and weight.

‘Bill and Ted save the universe’ is a kind of great success with the addition of two singles that give it a modern touch. A gathering of old colleagues that will appeal to those who enjoyed its first two installments. On the other hand, it can serve as a reference for a continuation, now with the daughters. When will the Thea and Billie movie be?

Note: 6

The best: The freshness conveyed by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

Worst: In the end, it is still a revival that takes advantage of the patterns of the two previous installments.