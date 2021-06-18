Criticism, ‘Between Dog and Wolf’: Brothers in Arms

After debuting with ‘Hotel Nueva Isla’ and creating a historical documentary feature film through various fragments of home recordings in ‘Diarios del exilio’, documentary filmmaker Irene Gutiérrez once again plays with the ambiguity of reality and fiction with ‘Entre perro y lobo’, a hybrid film with which he delves into the physical and psychological consequences of a group of Cuban veterans who fought in the Angolan civil war, in which Cuba intervened until 1991. Shown in the Forum section of the 70th edition of the Berlin Festival.

Unlike his previous Cuban adventure, in which he focused on the Hotel Nueva Isla, once luxurious accommodation for the upper class and converted into a hostel for the homeless, now Gutiérrez is going to the Cuban jungle. the mountain chain of Sierra Maestra, located in the provinces of Granma and Santiago, with three war veterans as protagonists, which still live as if they were about to leave for battle, since they live in constant training and also move throughout the mountain range.

Due to the way it is narrated, Gutiérrez captures a style that can evoke other recent titles such as ‘Monos’ or ‘The Embrace of the Serpent’. However, His leisurely style, with sparse dialogues, is more reminiscent of Pedro Costa’s cinema. Moreover, it could be said that ‘Between dog and wolf’ is a naturalistic response to the theatrical scenarios of the Portuguese filmmaker. And this is where the problem lies. Well, although Costa maintains a calm and contemplative tone that delves into his famous chiaroscuro sequences, Gutiérrez provokes an opposite sensation.

A proposal that flees from its contemplative nature

The main problem is that the filmmaker, despite having an exquisite photograph, the work of José Ángel Alayón – director of photography of the magnificent ‘Blanco en blanco’ -, Gutiérrez seeks to flee from any contemplative trait in its natural settings, seeking that those three soldiers unable to turn the page are never lost as protagonists and trapped in an ideology turned into religion, as they continue to live by and for the revolution.

And that is where the film by the Spanish filmmaker clicks, as it isHis sparse dialogues revolve around the same premise, without going deeper into the traumas and emotional wounds that have caused the three soldiers to live as if they were in ‘Apocalypse Now’. Yes, there is a certain critical point, individual desires arise from time to time, but Gutiérrez runs aground when it comes to capturing the consequences of the Angolan war and the role of Cuba in the conflict. This causes that, despite the short duration of the tape, the end result is marked by boredom, which does not help to want to know more about the reality it portrays, causing ‘Between Dog and Wolf’ to become a lost opportunity.

Note: 5

The best: Although it is not looking for it to show off, its natural settings are hypnotic.

Worst: Such is the austerity in his dialogues, which cause the public to end up disconnecting from the story.