Criticism, ‘Armugán. The last finisher ‘: Accompanying on the last exhale

After achieving full critical acclaim with his most successful film to date, ‘Vivir y otros ficciones’, Barcelona-born filmmaker Jo Sol returns to the big screen with ‘Armugán. The last finisher ‘, a feature film that has been in production for two years and with which the director seeks to bring to the fore the ancient tradition of Sobrarbe with the figure of the ‘finisher’, a person who accompanies the dying person until he decides to breathe his last. A kind of guardian that prevents the dying person from facing death alone.

That is the mission of Armugán, played by Íñigo Martínez. Although it could be expected that Sol chose to create a solitary character, the director and scriptwriter opts for a symbiotic relationship, since Armugán is functionally disabled and has the help of Ánchel (Gonzalo Cunill), creating a bond that also shows the affection and respect between two men, who perceive Armugán’s work with different approaches, one as the protagonist and the other as a ‘co-pilot’. One of the main virtues of the film is in this relationship and the chemistry that both interpreters give off.

Nevertheless, the strong point of ‘Armugán. The last finisher ‘is both in the protagonist’s job and in the visual and aesthetic aspect of the film. Shot in impeccable black and white, it has an exquisite photograph, the work of Daniel Vergara, which is well accompanied by the music composed by Juanjo Javierre. The Aragonese Pyrenees and the rural environment give the film a mystical atmosphere that fits well with Argumán’s vocation, with which Sol vindicates this traditional figure and confronts the public with a reality that will happen to everyone: death.

A contemplative journey on an ancient tradition

And of course, Armugán’s trade leads him to experience a series of situations that Sol shoots in an intimate way, causing the sensation of being a voyeur spectator who is seeing a private situation, like the awkward moment when a mother asks the finisher to be next to her terminally ill son. Situations that create moments of uncomfortable climaxes, in which the inner strength of the protagonist is seen, as well as awareness of the importance of this accompaniment and how this job seems more necessary than ever, more after having lived one of the worst pandemics that are remembered in recent years.

Perhaps Sol sins when it comes to the rhythm of the story, which stands out for having austere and restrained dialogues, as if the director had trouble verbally expressing what he visually reflects, confusing that with audiovisual minimalism. Nor does it help me extend the film into contemplative sequences that delve into that sense of lethargy. Despite this, it is facing a laudable proposal, one of those that are most lacking on the Spanish billboard.

Note: 6

The best: His exquisite photography and the relationship between Armugán and Ánchel.

Worst: It is difficult for him to start, he loses himself in contemplative scenes and he misses a greater number of dialogues, all of which weigh down a story that could have been more hypnotic.