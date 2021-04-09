Criticism, ‘Another round’ is a drunkenness: uninhibited, funny, excessive and hesitant, but what a good memory it leaves

Martin is a high school teacher whose life has turned gray and empty without him realizing how or why. His routine is a pain in the neck: he teaches classes on autopilot every day, hesitant and incongruous, until it’s time to go home and have a few awkward conversations with his wife and two children. And to bed alone, because she is on night duty. Martin is a specter that wanders absent by his own existence without light, that is, He is clearly going through a midlife crisis, seasoned by an estrangement, perhaps not inevitable, but certainly not avoided, with his wife. To fix this, one day he decides to test a theory with three friends: people are born with a 0.05% alcohol deficit in our blood, so we can only reach our optimal state of consciousness by adding, and maintaining, that amount. That is, constantly drinking.

This juicy (and intoxicating) premise is the starting point of ‘Another Round’, the new thing by Danish Thomas Vinterberg that hits Spanish cinemas after sweeping the EFA Awards for European cinema (Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Direction and Best Actor for Mads Mikkelsen) and be nominated at the Oscars in the categories of Best International Film and, surprisingly, Best Direction.

Alcohol is both a solution and a problem for Vinterberg and his regular collaborator Tobias Lindholm, who sign a script that manages to escape moralisms by taking a bath of ambiguity. Yes, these four bored men manage to reactivate their machinery based on drinks, but obviously things don’t take long to get out of hand and the party, as it often happens, ends up being more sad than fun. They embark on a forward flight, but the film does not deny the various benefits of alcohol on them, both professionally and personally. The experiment, by the way, is based on a real theory by the Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud: a master of the fine art of intellectualizing addictions and bad habits.

The director of ‘Celebration’ and ‘The Hunt’ re-explores the chiaroscuro of Denmark’s wealthy middle class, embodied in four frustrated, bored, repressed and disconnected men from themselves and those around them. In reality ‘Another Round’ is only disguised as a movie about alcohol, but, as Søren Kierkegaard’s quote about youth and love that precedes the footage indicates, Vinterbeg is much more interested in the desperation of those gray men to return. to be who they were. A good drunk will provide an oasis of that, even if it is simply by blinding them.

Despite the obvious dangers of its abuse, the filmmaker plays with the idea that alcohol is good. The film defends that leaders like Winston Churchill and artists like Ernest Hemingway achieved glory surfing the waves of ethanol, and For Martin himself, indulging in a drink will open the doors to a necessary catharsis. The use of light is an example of this: In the first scenes, Martin’s life is devoid of it, his classes are insecure and monochrome, dinners with his family are silent and muted. As you begin your experiment and become a better teacher and parent, your renewed confidence and ecstasy will be accompanied by increased enlightenment. Everything is underlined by the final section, plunged into shadows just before exploding again in the light.

A toast to Mads Mikkelsen

Vinterberg’s proposal probably wouldn’t work as well if it didn’t have an actor as good as Mads Mikkelsen at the helm. He is not the only one who is well: Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe form with him a quartet of friends who give off chemistry, vulnerability and nuances. But the protagonist of ‘Hannibal’ manages to be the glue of a movie that juggles its tone and the moral ramifications of its premise. His deep gaze is capable of itself suggesting depression, doubts, relief, despair; his face tells the story of a lifetime past and lost. And his body as a former dancer will play a key role at a specific moment.

Mikkelsen elevates a slightly washed-out ensemble with uneven rhythm that stumbles like a drunk between black comedy like the Jägermeister, dry drama like a Martini and, at the end, a sweet and naive melodrama like a piña colada. Well seen, ‘Another Round’ is like a night that gets out of hand: it goes from disinhibition to excess, from there to hangover anxiety and finally falls into the sentimentality of the most sincere regret. In the end it is simply the film of a man who has grown old and has to reconnect, with himself and with his wife.

The closing is perhaps too conventional and conservative, but it is forgiven for that vitalistic and celebratory final scene: a party that, like a good drunkenness, is exacerbated and forgetful. A necessary deception: that is alcohol, and ‘Another Round’ reminds us precisely why we drink (perhaps, sometimes, too much). This is how life gets along better.

Note: 7

Best: The Premise and Mads Mikkelsen

Worst: It is not a round proposal because it gives many stumbles