Criticism, ‘Ama’: Portrait of a mother

For a few years now, Spanish independent cinema has managed to offer a series of titles that have raised the category of the national industry. Precisely, it was independent production that saved 2020 by releasing titles such as ‘Ane’, ‘The year of discovery’, ‘My Mexican Bretzel’ or ‘The art of coming back’, magnificent feature films that remind us that Spanish arthouse films are finding their place and breaking the prejudice of being a niche market.

From the 24th edition of the Malaga Festival, ‘Ama’, the first feature by Catalan filmmaker Júlia de Paz, arrives in commercial theaters, based on his short film of the same name produced in 2018, which was in turn his final degree project at ESCAC. The film is released endorsed with the Silver Biznaga for best actress and the Feroz Critics Award. A cinematographic bet with which the newcomer director is shown as a worthy successor to directors such as the Dardenne brothers, Robert Guédiguian or the Kristina Grozeva-Petar Valchanov tandem.

‘Ama’ is the portrait of a mother, of an imperfect and deeply human progenitor. De Paz wanted his first film to centrally address two themes, repentance and abandonment. To do this, he expands the complex profile of the protagonist of his short, Pepa. Unlike the 2018 production, De Paz, who re-signs the script together with Nuria Dunjó, expands the background of the main character, maintaining, yes, certain elliptical elements that the public will have to intuit and that the filmmaker herself will be the one to give clues, especially in Pepa’s past.

Breaking down the idealization of motherhood

The interesting thing about ‘Ama’ is that its protagonist is what is commonly called ‘a bad mother’. IrresponsibleTo the point of partying, taking drugs and returning home the next day, De Paz does not enter to judge the behavior of his protagonist. It’s more, invites the public to look beyond the prejudice of the initial, seeing a woman overwhelmed, whose motherhood has become an imposition and a responsibility with which she has an ambivalent relationship.

It is not common to find this type of maternal profile in Spanish fiction, despite being a tremendously real and human story, which reminds that, indeed, being a mother does not have to be an ideal in the collective mind, but rather a responsibility that each woman manages according to her own experiences and situations. Hence Pepa, due to her character and her way of erring, recalls the protagonists of titles such as ‘Rosetta’, ‘The boy’ or even ‘Marius and Jeannette’, being closer to the French-speaking social drama than to the English-speaking one.

The way De Paz performs ‘Ama’ shows that This is a filmmaker with a very specific vision of social cinema, who knows how to mix it with cinematographic language, raising its quality in every way, thus demonstrating that we are facing a new example of the wave of women filmmakers who have captured the feminine reality from their own cinematographic approach, going along the lines of titles like ‘Summer 1993’, ‘The daughter of a thief’, ‘Carmen and Lola ‘,’ Trip to a mother’s room ‘or’ The girls’.

A fascinating first film. A social drama heir to the Dardenne cinema

And in that portrait of imperfect and real motherhood is a true discovery: Tamara Casellas. The Sevillian actress has an exceptional presence and temper. He knows how to show despair, perplexity, anguish, anger, resignation. The extreme process that her character undergoes, with which De Paz shows how complicated it is to break the terrible vicious circle in which Pepa has ended up, Casellas transmits it in a way so natural, so spontaneous and so human, reminiscent of actresses like Émilie Dequenne, Déborah François or Ariane Ascaride.

Next to her, another discovery, the little Leire Marín. At just 5 years old, the interpreter offers a naturalness and spontaneity reminiscent of Brooklynn Prince in ‘The Florida Project’, another portrait – this time in an American key – of an imperfect motherhood.

‘Ama’ is a feature film that amazes for its humanity, for its social criticism, in which this portrait of motherhood has a context that reveals the inequality and social deficiencies of Spanish society. Also for their claim that women have the right to make mistakes, to fail, not to be those caregiving mothers that are expected of them. A brilliant debut feature, the kind that shows that there are still voices that seek to give place to social drama and auteur cinema. A feature film that will hopefully find its place in awards season as well, well deserves it.

Grade: 8

The best: The heartbreaking scenes of Tamara Casellas with Leire Marín. The anguished sense of uncertainty that each sequence gives off.

Worst: It is not an easy feature film, those who ‘sanctify’ the image of what it means to be a mother will not like it.