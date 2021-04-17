Criticism, ‘A promising young woman’: We are up to the pussy

“Don’t you know you’re toxic?” Britney Spears asked us again and again on the song ‘Toxic’, a song that is part of the soundtrack of ‘A promising young woman’ and whose catchy chorus can well serve to synthesize both the film and the social structure that they allow men to continue abusing their position of power while considering themselves good boys. They don’t know anything, but we are going to explain it to them.

The playlist of ‘A promising young woman’ is in fact full of pop songs that teenagers adore and adults claim to hear only in an ironic way and in addition to Spears, the Spice Girls, Maya B and Paris Hilton play in themes that advance the emotional instability and rage that move its protagonist. “I was busy thinking about boys, boys, boys” that Charli XCX sings and “Uh-oh, I did it again I got a bad habit and I can’t pretend” by Cyn lead us through a narrative that moves between thriller and romantic black comedy like a mirror game, mirrors of those that give you back the distorted reflection as in amusement parks. And it is that what a roller coaster awaits us.

Carey Mulligan plays Cassie, a girl with a bright future ahead of her who decides to drop out of medicine and abandon any hint of her personal life after her best friend is sexually abused. Now Cassie, who works in a coffee shop, has a new hobby: igo to bars, pretend she’s really drunk, and teach all those men trying to help her a lesson.

‘A Promising Young Woman’ is the directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, a feature debut that she also writes and produces herself and has earned her three Oscar nominations, including best film, best direction and best script. Also an actress and writer, we have seen Fennell playing Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘The Crown’ and as showrunner and screenwriter of the second season of ‘Killing Eve’, with which we could find certain parallels. In addition to their scathing tone and feminist approach, the protagonists of ‘A Promising Young Woman’ and the HBO series, Cassandra and Villanelle, have a lot in common, such as their unscrupulousness and their penchant for taking justice into their own hands. But there is a key piece in their motivations that separates them: Villanelle is a psychopath and Cassie is just up to her pussy And consumed by guilt

Where so many other films have already dealt with the subject of consenting, especially as a result of the #MeToo era, Fennell brings us a new proposal, one of those that we like to call “refreshing” or atypical, because it does not aspire to analyze how we got to here and much less to understand their perpetrators, as for example did the recent ‘The scandal (Bombshell)’; the filmmaker is much more interested in the direct consequences of the normalization of sexual abuse against women in a revenge thriller, with a heroine of our time, the answer to our fantasies. When ‘A promising young woman’ ends, something continues to resonate as we leave the room and the boredom with so much impotence and also her anger comes with us.

Cassie keeps a notebook with the endless list of men that each week they feel an irresistible connection to a woman too drunk to consent. “How old am I? What are my hobbies? What is my name?” Mulligan asks Christopher Mintz-Plasse before writing it down in his notebook and after having done as bait and hunter. But it was her best friend, Nina, and not her, who suffered some kind of sexual assault in college that is revealed only with the course of the film, perhaps showing that there is no single type of abuse, or one worse than another, sexual abuse has many forms and they all have to stop.

Forgiveness, romance and revenge

In an interview, the director pointed to forgiveness as one of the main themes of her film. Forgiveness, romance and revenge, three things that appear for Cassie when she reunites with her old classmate, Ryan (Bo Burnham), now a pediatric surgeon. Despite her initial reluctance, it seems that Cassie can find in this relationship a glimmer of hope in men, a #NotAllMen and the possibility of making peace with an entire gender. With nostalgic echoes of the ’90s romantic comedy Girl Meets Boy, Ryan is different, he’s funny, charming, and harmless (and how cool Burnham is in this role), but this approach also triggers too many memories, because it’s hard if not impossible, dealing with experiences that others refuse to acknowledge or condemn. Ryan has done nothing wrongHe does not force her, he does not judge her, he is not macho or mistreats women, he is not even intimidated by their success. Ryan is a good boy. But Ryan also remains in contact with those who abused his friend and who it is not that he does not dare to point out, it is that he does not even consider that he should.

– We were young, we were not aware

– If I hear that one more time …

After reconnecting with Ryan and his past, the film then begins to organize itself into chapters with echoes of ‘Kill Bill’, in which revenge becomes something much deeper and more concrete, and also terrifying because of the reality of the situations it poses. Cassie no longer wants to punish only those who perpetrated the crime, we also have to find those who look the other way: a classmate who thinks that perhaps you should have been more careful, the dean of the university who does not want to destroy the reputation of a man for the accusations of a drunk or the lawyer who searches through the garbage of the victim to prove that he was not so innocent. The lawyer is an outdated Alfred Molina and although his role is very small, he is also key and stars in one of the most uncomfortable scenes in the film.

And although despite its many surprises it is true that ‘A promising young woman’ is quite accommodating to the public during almost the entire footage, his third act goes to unexpected lengths in a wild twist that make it a fun, sexy, stimulating and thrilling experience all together. Like Mulligan, exactly like Mulligan’s work in the film, an actress who can never be said to be afraid to risk or is especially contained in her performances, but who achieves her most twisted and probably brilliant performance in ‘A Promising Girl’ .

Curious is the choice of two actresses associated with comedy, Molly Shannon and Jennifer Coolidge, the latter famous for a role as explosively sexual as that of Stifler’s mother in ‘American Pie’, to play the mothers of the victims, from Nina and Cassie, in which they are probably the only characters that are not funny or are close to visual humor and the predominant colorful pop aesthetic. What is clear is that Fennell has thought a lot about the dynamics established between women and men, toxic dynamics that have been perpetuated over time until all kinds of indifference and lack of empathy have been standardized under the umbrella of male loyalty and an extremely benevolent vision of the innocence of youth (if you hurry me up to education). And this is especially evident in the bachelor party scene, which far from falling into a collection of clichés, is an overly faithful interpretation of what is still considered fun today. Their courage to expose the prevailing machismo is enormous and important, to go obviously against men, not men, understanding the dominance of heteropatriarchy and toxic masculinity, in addition to their concept of sex, as the basis of the problem. And he does it without resorting to sermons, why, if from the outside it is so easy to distinguish good from evil.

Fennell is absolutely clear with her intentions, so it is not difficult to anticipate that many people, many men, will call her problematic and receive it as an attack. And it is, but to a system, so they will then have to ask why it seems so personal to them. And it is that although in 2020, only in Spain there were 1,602 complaints of rape, no one seems to know a rapist. 882,498 complaints of sexist violence have been filed in our country in the last 5 years, 22 every hour in 2019, but none of our friends would raise their hands to a woman. Nobody shares intimate videos of their partners, although everyone has seen one. Nobody knows anything. ‘A promising young woman’ confronts us with an uncomfortable truth: that it is not enough not to do, that we must break the silence against a violence of which, as a society, we have been complicit and for which many still have to pay. And they will pay.

Note: 8

The best: Carey Mulligan, the music and the thirst for revenge it leaves behind.

Worst: It is sometimes repetitive with the dialogues what we already know from the context.