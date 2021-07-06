Critical heat shield tests for Orion spacecraft traveling to the Moon

When NASA astronauts travel to the Moon during the Artemis missions, their spacecraft will traverse the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 25,000 miles per hour. At that breakneck speed, the Orion capsule will face two forms of heating (convective and radiant) that its heat shield must withstand to protect the ship and crew.

For the first time, the material of the heat shield for the Orions has been subjected to simultaneous tests on both types of heating, at NASA’s Ames Research Center, in the Silicon Valley of California, United States. The series of tests carried out and the analysis of the results have confirmed that the Orion heat shield system behaves as expected when exposed to combined heating and supports its validity for the Artemis lunar missions.

When convective and radiant heating combine, they affect the heat shield differently than either of them does separately. Project scientists developed a way to simulate both effects at once in the test chamber, where extremely hot, fast-moving gases flow over the test object to reproduce the same conditions that a spacecraft will experience upon entering the atmosphere. The researchers added a powerful laser heat source, which simulates radiant heating, to the convective heat system already in use. With both types of heating at work, the tests at the Ames facility on the entry of the spacecraft to the atmosphere were the most realistic to date.

Engineer Pedro Solano, from NASA’s Ames Research Center, installs a sample of the new material used in the Orion spacecraft’s heat shield. (Photo: NASA Ames Research Center / Dominic Hart)

The team first examined the material that makes up the bulk of Orion’s heat shield. He then focused on the material used in the heat shield locations where the Orion crew module and the service module connect. The second material is a new material invented at the Ames facility. It combines the ability to withstand atmospheric entry warming with extremely high robustness, and will fly for the first time as part of the upcoming Artemis I unmanned flight test. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)