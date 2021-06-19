Critic says Luca is an allegory of a childhood LGBT romance – Tomatazos

We are facing a very particular moment in the history of cinema. For the first time, there are diverse voices constantly creating content, expanding the possibilities of inclusion. Of course, there are still many obstacles, misunderstandings and slips in the process, as not everyone accepts it naturally, others constantly complain that such inclusion is not perfect or that it feels forced, and still others criticize that it is not yet so. evident. Animated films are the ones that cause the most division among the public, as many people still perceive the community Lgbt as “an adult topic that should not be taught to children”, and others see it as a much needed talk from childhood.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Something that does not make this process easy is that the production companies usually take advantage of the demands of the public to give them false inclusion (how many live action of Disney they have promised the first character Lgbt of the brand?) leaving aside those stories that really want to touch this issue naturally. Should we continue to interpret certain plots or will we finally accept to see them clearly in children’s stories? Even if Pixar It is part of Disney, still retains its creative autonomy and for years has brought serious issues to the table in an engaging way for adults and children alike.

His most recent title is already giving a lot to talk about. In fact, from the first advances some suspected that Luca – 89%, directed by Enrico Casarosa, showed sufficient elements to be considered Lgbt. Now that it was finally released, and with a good reception from the critics, it did not take long for some experts to begin to unravel the subtext of the film to explain how it is that it is a sexual awakening and recognition of the love between two children. and not a story that simply speaks of unexpected and unconditional friendship.

Luca was compared to Call Me By Your Name – 97%, directed by Luca Guadagnino, but Casarosa immediately said that his project was simply about a very pure friendship, before adult life and couples change the perspective one has to relate to others. Of course, his comment was ignored by the specialized critics who believe that it is precisely the homosexual subtext that makes Luca a film much more interesting and relevant than it may seem at first glance.

You may also like: Luca already has a critical rating

In his review for Collider, the critic Matt Goldberg analyzes the film from this perspective and assures that it is the part of Disney the one that did not allow the film to be openly Lgbt to avoid losing money at the box office due to prejudice to this community and any brand that supports it. The critic explains:

Luca becomes something special with the relationship between Luca and Alberto. On the one hand, you can argue that the relationship is broad enough to encompass anyone who feels like an outsider. But I would argue that the film is not a simple story about “outsiders”, but about people who feel the need to impersonate something that they are not because the world will perceive them as monsters.

Goldberg even claims that the subtext is even clearer because Pixar decided that the protagonists were two children:

[Pixar] decided to make them two children who hide from the world, but know the truth about each other. When they have a fight and Alberto yells at Luca about Giulia, “What will happen when she sees you? When does anyone see you? ”This is a story about two people trying to figure out how they can be honest with themselves in a world that rejects the truth. And you can hide for a while, but at some point, to live your life fully, you have to go out even if the world isn’t ready to handle it.

The critic also assures that Luca It is not a film only about friends, because the friendship between the two is not like Buzz and Woody’s in Toy Story – 100%, or Mike and Sully in Monsters, Inc. – 96%, and that the only reason not to be more open about it is because this relationship could be perceived as negative by conservative and prejudiced parents. Surely this reading will be much commented in the coming days, even years, when talking about the film, where some will say that it is about a gay relationship and others will say that this is over-analyzing a work with a fairly simple theme.

Do not leave without reading: REVIEW | Luca, or the allegory of the cave for children