The resignation of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro paved the way for President Jair Twitter concretize the idea of ​​recreating the Public Security portfolio, which would now include the Federal Police. The restructuring is one of the themes of the conversations that Bolsonaro will have with some of his main assistants over the weekend.

Alberto Fraga

Photo: Disclosure / DEM / Estadão Content

A longtime friend of the president, former federal deputy Alberto Fraga (DEM-DF), quoted to assume the possible portfolio, received a little more than a month ago the president’s recommendation to “dive in” and wait “the right time” for take a post in the government.

A critic of Moro, Fraga has so far not commented on the departure of the ex-minister, who, upon resigning, accused Bolsonaro of wanting to interfere politically in the Federal Police and have access to intelligence reports. To interlocutors, the former parliamentarian has warned that he is on his farm in the interior of Goiás and indicated that he will only leave there if called by the president.

In constant conflict with Moro, Bolsonaro has always had on the radar the recreation of the Public Security portfolio, but the popular support of the then minister prevented him from taking the idea forward due to criticisms that he wanted to empty the former Lava Jato judge. In January, however, the president admitted that he intended to dismember the Ministry of Justice, justifying being a request from state public security secretaries.

At the same time, Fraga made harsh criticisms of Moro, according to his interlocutors, with Bolsonaro’s approval. In an interview with the state in January, the former congressman said that Moro did not have “technical knowledge” to be in charge of Public Security. “Are you going to say that he understands Public Security? I lived in Public Security for 28 years and I don’t know everything. Without taking away the merits of Moro, but I think he could recognize that he doesn’t have the technical knowledge,” he said at the time.

Fraga never hid his desire to join the government. And, openly, he said that what prevented him from taking a position in the Executive was the process that answered in court accused of having received a bribe of R $ 350 thousand at the time when he was Secretary of Transport in the Federal District.

On March 12, he was acquitted unanimously by the Federal District Court of Justice. Two days later, he was at the Palácio da Alvorada talking personally with Bolsonaro. It was in this conversation that he received the recommendation to stay out of the spotlight.

Bolsonaro and Fraga have been friends for almost 40 years. The two met in 1981 at the Army Physical Education School. Then they met at the Chamber of Deputies. Bolsonaro was elected deputy in 1990, and Fraga in 1998. The former deputy was leader of the Bounty Bench and supported the president’s candidacy.

