ROME (AP) – Thousands of Napoli club fans who took to the streets to celebrate the team’s first title in the Italian Cup without respecting social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic were criticized by health sector officials, who They labeled them as “foolish”.

The deputy director general of the World Health Organization, Ranieri Guerra, said the images reminded him of the Italian Atalanta and Spanish Valencia game for the Champions League in February. That encounter, which the local media has labeled as the « Zero Party, » is believed to have been a determining factor why the virus has been so deadly in the northern city of Bergamo.

« Fools, » said Guerra. « Right now we cannot allow these things. »

Deputy Minister of Health, Sandra Zampa, added that the actions amount to « dangerous conduct ».

Shortly after Napoli defeated Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday night to clinch their first title in six years, fans in Naples congregated in city center squares and launched fireworks as they partied up to Thursday morning. Few were present who wore mask covers.

Although about 35,000 people have died in Italy from coronaviruses, the Campania region that includes Naples has registered only 431 deaths.

Neapolitan Mayor Luigi De Magistris dismissed the criticism as « hypocritical. »

« Whether the games would not be played until September or in a way what happened the other night was inevitable, » De Magistris reiterated.

After three months of inactivity due to the pandemic, Italian football received government authorization to restart last week, with the Italian Cup semifinals. Series A, the tournament of the highest division of national football, will resume its activities on Saturday.