CriteriaCaixa continues to climb positions in Naturgy and now reaches 24.96%

CriteriaCaixa has once again moved positions in Naturgy and has risen to 24.963% in the capital of the energy company, thus consolidating its position as the largest shareholder and advancing on its way to reach around 30% without exceeding it, in full offer presented by the fund Australian IFM.

According to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the CaixaBank investment vehicle has acquired almost 200,000 new shares of the company, representing 0.021% of its capital and which have a value at current market prices of about 4.26 million euros.

With this latest movement, CriteriaCaixa has now reached 24.963% of Naturgy’s capital, which at current market prices has a value of just over 5,228 million euros.

The securities of the energy company chaired by Francisco Reynés traded this Friday at around 21.6 euros per share. The price of IFM’s offer to reach up to 22.69% of Naturgy’s capital amounts to 22.37 euros per share, after the adjustment made by the dividend paid by the company in March.

Last week, CriteriaCaixa announced its decision to strengthen its presence in the share capital of Naturgy, without exceeding 30% of the shareholding, a level from which the legislation requires a takeover bid. This agreement was ratified by the Executive Committee of the ‘la Caixa’ Banking Foundation.

Largest Spanish shareholder

CriteriaCaixa is the first shareholder of the energy company, with that 24.963%, followed by the GIP funds (20.6%) and CVC -with the March group- (20.7%) and the Algerian state-owned Sonatrach (4.1%) ).

The rest of the capital of Naturgy is in the hands of institutional investors (22%), These include Norges Bank (1,143%) and small investors (7.7%). The company has around 74,000 shareholders.

Criteria’s decision to strengthen its position in Naturgy comes in the middle of a partial takeover bid by the Australian fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund to acquire up to 22.69% of the energy company, therefore it is deduced that it is not willing to go to this offer.

Industrial Plan

With this announcement, CriteriaCaixa confirmed its willingness to “continue as Naturgy’s reference Spanish shareholder” and as such defend their interests in order to help keep the company listed in Spain (ensuring liquidity to all its shareholders).

He also stressed that he sought to ensure an Industrial Plan for the company, giving it enough time for its execution and prioritizing productive investment; maintain the security of energy supply to Spain and avoid sales of Naturgy businesses without ensuring their reinvestment.

Since that announcement, CriteriaCaixa has increased its stake in the energy company on a couple of occasions, gradually climbing positions towards that goal of close to 30% of Naturgy’s capital.