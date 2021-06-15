Criteria launches an offer of bonds exchangeable for Cellnex shares for 200 million

Barcelona, ​​Jun 15 (.) .- Criteria Caixa, the investment holding company that manages the assets of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, has launched an offer of senior unsecured bonds for a nominal amount of 200 million euros, exchangeable in shares ordinary Cellnex Telecom.

As reported on Tuesday to the stock market regulator CNMV, the entity will allocate the net proceeds from the bond offering to general corporate purposes.

The company expects that the bonds will mature on June 22, 2025, will not accrue interest and will be issued at an issue price that will range between 102.5% and 104.5% of their face amount.

This price supposes, according to the information made public, a yield range to negative maturity of between 1.10% and 0.62% per annum.

The exchange premium will be set at the time the issue price is set and is expected to be between 35% and 40% above the reference price of Cellnex’s ordinary shares.

The reference value will be the volume-weighted average price (PMPV) of Cellnex’s ordinary shares in the Spanish Stock Market Interconnection System (Continuous Market) between the launch and the fixing of the issue price today, June 15, 2021.

Criteria has assured that the final conditions of the bonds are expected to be determined after the conclusion of an accelerated placement process, which will begin today and the result of which will be announced later.

Afterwards, the company will sign a subscription contract with the joint global coordinating entities and the underwriters in relation to the bonds, the subscription and disbursement of which will take place around June 22.

It is also expected that the bonds will be admitted to trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Freiverkehr) after the closing date.

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC and BofA Securities Europe act as joint global coordinators and joint underwriters in the bond offering.

