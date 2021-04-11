Criteria insists on its purchases at Telefónica around Pallete’s fifth anniversary

Related news

Criteria Caixa has returned to the old ways around the fifth anniversary of José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of Telefónica. The investment holding company of the Catalan financial group has notified the supervisor of the purchase of shares of the ‘teleco’ for another 675,380 euros just two weeks after having notified operations for 1.21 million euros.

Throughout the last week, according to a form sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Criteria Caixa has been made with a package of 177,000 shares of Telefónica. In its acquisition through various packages, the holding company chaired by Isidre Fainé has faced an average outlay of 3,816 euros per share.

According to the documentation sent to the supervisor, Criteria assumed the most expensive actions of this lot on April 7, when acquired 51,000 shares at an average unit price of 3.83 euros. The cheapest, only one day later, as it was made with the same number of titles at a rate of 3.80 euros each.

Selling options

While all these transactions, held between April 1 and 8, were held on the Madrid Stock Exchange, Criteria Caixa also sold derivatives outside the regulated market. As on other occasions, the financial group sold 150,000 put options as part of its bullish strategy on Telefónica.

All these purchases arrive just two weeks after Criteria Caixa communicated to the market another batch of purchases over six sessions in which it was made with a total of 300,000 titles of the one already chaired for five years by Álvarez-Pallete. So, with Telefónica’s share even above 4 euros per share, it faced a payout of 1.21 million euros.

The president of the La Caixa Foundation, Isidre Fainé together with the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete

Before these transactions in March, the last time Criteria Caixa had gone shopping in the Spanish multinational it went back to October 14. He then notified the supervisor of the acquisition of another 300,000 shares for a total amount of 945,000 euros.

However, in this space of time yes you executed and reported bullish reversal strategies by selling put options. If in March these transactions were closed at prices between 0.07 and 0.11 euros per unit, on this last occasion mentioned above they were settled at a rate of 0.05 euros, as recorded in the files of the CNMV.

Merger and anniversary

These put options give Criteria the right but not the obligation to buy the shares of Telefónica. Thus, with its sale, the holding shows your willingness to buy more shares if they are trading below a threshold that, as usual, has not transcended. However, it can be understood that with a bullish perspective, since sales have once again occurred with a premium over its stock price.

All these last operations arrive in an appointed moment for both parties. Added to the anniversary of Álvarez-Pallete at the helm of Telefónica is the fact that the absorption of Bankia by CaixaBank, the listed bank of the Catalan financial group, has just been consummated.

When, in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, Criteria Caixa resumed this strategy, sources close to the financial holding company explained to Invertia that it was “A classic investment strategy of the house that shows the intention to remain positioned”. Likewise, the interest that President Fainé has in participating in Telefónica is not unknown.

In this sense, the same Fainé who chairs the La Caixa Foundation and the investment holding company Criteria Caixa also occupies the seat of vice president on the board of Telefónica. According to the latest update sent to the supervisor, CaixaBank – the financial group’s listed bank – owns 4.879% of Telefónica, a position that was declared on July 14.

Cash dividend

However, as Invertia learned, this share would have been slightly reduced in recent months due to the entity’s choice to collect part of the Telefónica election dividend in cash and not in newly issued shares of the company. Specifically, this would have occurred with the payment distributed by the telecommunications company last December. A strategy that has also followed BBVA and, as Invertia anticipated, it resulted in a sensitive dilution.

In February of last year, Telefónica announced the remuneration policy for its shareholders for 2020. This was specified in the payment of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share, payable in two tranches of the same amount (0.20 euros per share) to be distributed the first of them in December 2020. Finally, the company assumed a disbursement of 342 million euros in cash -equivalent to the commitment to the owners of 33% of its share capital- while 197 million euros were distributed in shares.