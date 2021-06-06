Criteria expands its commitment to Telefónica with an investment of 5.3 million euros

Related news

Criteria Caixa come back at purchases at Telefónica. Almost two months after its last movements, the investment holding company of the Catalan financial group has notified the supervisor of the purchase of shares of the ‘teleco’ for the overwhelming figure of 5.28 million euros. An amount with which it has reinforced its portfolio by 1.37 million shares.

These latest purchases have taken place over the last week, according to a form sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). More specifically, the acquisitions of Telefónica securities have been distributed between June 1, 2 and 3. In them he has faced prices between 3.84 and 3.88 euros per share.

The holding company chaired by Isidre Fainé had its busiest session on Wednesday, June 2. So, he ran the purchase of 550,000 Telefónica shares at a unit price of 3.85 euros. In total, a disbursement of 2.12 million euros, as is clear from the form sent this Friday to the supervisor.

This document is the one that indicates that Criteria assumed the most expensive Telefónica shares of this batch on June 1. To start the sixth month of the year, the investment firm acquired 300,000 shares at an average unit price of 3.88 euros. The cheapest, two days later, when it was made with another 520,074 titles at a rate of 3.84 euros each.

In any case, all transactions have been closed at prices higher than those of your last purchases, although always below 4 euros per share. A level that the company has recently fired after having managed to win it back in mid-May.

Selling options

While all these transactions were carried out on the Madrid Stock Exchange, Criteria Caixa also sold derivatives outside the regulated market. As on other occasions, the financial group sold 150,000 put options as part of its bullish strategy on Telefónica.

These put options give Criteria the right but not the obligation to buy the shares of Telefónica. Thus, with its sale, the holding shows your willingness to buy more shares if they are trading below a threshold that, as usual, has not transcended. However, it can be understood that with a bullish perspective, since sales have once again taken place with a premium over its stock price.

Climbing in Naturgy

Taken together, these transactions are particularly significant for two reasons. The first of these is that there have been just when Criteria is fattening its investment in Naturgy in response to the partial bid launched by the Australian fund IFM Investors. In fact, there have been days in which acquisitions have occurred both in energy and in the ‘teleco’.

This same Friday it was known that in the last three days Criteria Caixa had acquired another 617,400 Naturgy shares. Some titles with which it has managed to increase its weight to 25.065% of the company, in which plans to even reach 29.99% of the capital, just on the edge of the threshold that would imply the launching of a forced takeover by the gas company.

Sale of towers

Second, but not least, is that in recent days Telefónica has announced the closing of the sale of the telecommunications towers of its Telxius subsidiary both in Europe and Latin America. A key milestone in the company’s new strategy and in its progress towards debt reduction.

Purchases of Telefónica resumed in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, when sources close to the financial holding company explained to Invertia that it was “A classic investment strategy of the house that shows the intention to remain positioned”. Likewise, the interest that President Fainé has in participating in Telefónica is not unknown.

In this sense, the same Fainé who chairs the La Caixa Foundation and the investment holding company Criteria Caixa also occupies the seat of vice president on the board of Telefónica. According to the latest update sent to the supervisor, CaixaBank – the financial group’s listed bank – owns 4.879% of Telefónica, a position that was declared on July 14.