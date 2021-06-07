Criteria continues the climb in Naturgy with the purchase of another 600,000 shares

Related news

Criteria Caixa continues to add positions in Naturgy. This Friday he announced that already reaches 25.065% of the energy capital. An increase that is due to the fact that, in the last three days, the holding company has acquired 617,400 shares of the gas company in which it plans to reach up to 29.99% of its shareholding.

The latest transaction notified by Criteria Caixa to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) refers to the acquisition of 165,000 Naturgy shares this Thursday, June 3. With these purchases, the portfolio of the investment arm of the financial group La Caixa extends its control to 243,029,300 shares of the energy company, which represents an increase of more than 600,000 shares since its last notification to the supervisor.

As is customary in these communications, that they have been followed by blocks since last May 18, it is pointed out that this precision in the updating of positions takes place “as long as there is a public offer to acquire shares on 22.689% of the issuer’s capital stock.” In allusion, although without naming it, to the partial takeover bid made by the Australian fund IFM Investors, which is still pending its final approval or refusal by the Government.

This is because, due to the shielding measures taken after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Council of Ministers that maintains a gold share on transactions that involve foreign investors and more than 10% of the capital of national companies considered strategic.

Although the scope of purchases is limited, his persistence and agility are a clear sign that Criteria’s declaration of intent is more than that. And all this in one of the hottest moments in the history of Naturgy. In this sense, since the purchases began, 2.67 million shares of the gas company have already been acquired.

57 million invested

As a result of these purchases, Criteria Caixa has increased its portfolio by 2.62%, because before this phase, 24.424% of Naturgy’s shares were declared to be the owner of ‘only’. In this way, the investment holding company is strengthening itself as the main shareholder of the energy company, since the rest of the shareholders’ funds have maintained their positions unchanged since the announcement of the IFM offer.

The list of relevant shareholders of the gas company includes the funds GIP (20.6%) and CVC -with the March group- (20.7%) and the Algerian state company Sonatrach (4.1%). A position equivalent to 1.14% of the capital is held by Norges Bank and the listed company itself estimates that 7.7% of its shares are part of the portfolios of small investors,

Although no specific data is provided for each of the purchase operations, based on Naturgy’s market price, the shares acquired in this phase would be around an investment of close to 57.18 million euros. If the entire position currently held by Criteria Caixa is considered, the total investment is close to 5,200.8 million euros.

Prior to the movements notified this Friday, which They also include the purchase of shares on June 1 and 2, Criteria declared positions for 25.001% of Naturgy’s capital. Since this streak began, the holding company has already communicated five batteries of purchases.

Finance social work

At the moment, none of Naturgy’s institutional investors have been favorable to selling part of their shares to the Australian pension fund IFM Investors, which has also conditioned their investment to having two seats on the board of directors of the Spanish energy company.

In this sense, Criteria Caixa has defended that “Naturgy has always been one of your main investments“And, even more, than” the dividends that Criteria Caixa receives annually from Naturgy cover more than half of the annual expenditure of the La Caixa Banking Foundation’s Obra Social“.