Criteria Caixa retakes purchases at Telefónica with 1.2 million in the last week

Criteria Caixa once again reinforces its commitment to Telefónica. After four blank months, the investment arm of the La Caixa group has resumed the purchase of shares in the ‘teleco’. Only in the last week has he proceeded to acquisitions totaling 1.21 million euros.

In full Telefónica’s return to 4 euros per share, Criteria Caixa has proven to be one of the driving forces behind this rise. Through six purchase operations of 50,000 shares each, has been made with a total of 300,000 titles of the one chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete, as stated in the forms sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The purchases reported by the financial institution in recent days occurred between March 17 and 24. The cheapest, on the 22nd and 24th, at 3.98 euros each. The most expensive, on the 18th, at 4.1 euros per title. The average price of these acquisitions reaches 4,035 euros, 0.6% below what Telefónica marked this Friday at its intraday highs.

Four months later

The last time Criteria Caixa went shopping at Telefónica was on October 14. He then notified the supervisor of the acquisition of 300,000 shares for a total amount of 945,000 euros. However, at this time yes I had run bullish reversal strategies in the company, specifically the sale of packages of put options.

These transactions have also recovered in this month of March, although in January forms had been sent to the supervisor detailing the sale of up to 600,000 of these options for prices between 0.07 and 0.11 euros.

In this last batch of notifications sent to the CNMV, it is detailed a sale of 150,000 of these options at a rate of 0.06 euros each of them. The operation, as detailed by Criteria Caixa, took place on Monday, March 22.

These put options grant the right but not the obligation to buy the shares of the company. With its sale, Criteria shows its willingness to acquire more shares if they are trading below a threshold that, as usual, has not transcended. However, it can be understood that with a bullish perspective, since sales have always occurred with a premium over their market price.

Merger CaixaBank – Bankia

All these last operations arrive in a special moment for the financial group of Catalan origin, since this Friday the absorption of Bankia by CaixaBank, its listed bank, has been registered. In addition, the ‘teleco’ has launched a new plan to value some of its assets, such as the sale of towers of its subsidiary Telxius to the American Tower group.

When, in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, Criteria Caixa resumed this strategy, sources close to the financial holding company explained to Invertia that it was “A classic investment strategy of the house that shows the intention to remain positioned”. Likewise, the interest that the president of the firm, Isidre Fainé, has in the stake in Telefónica is not unknown.

In this sense, the same Fainé who chairs the La Caixa Foundation and the investment holding company Criteria Caixa also occupies the seat of vice president on the board of Telefónica. According to the latest update sent to the supervisor, CaixaBank – the financial group’s listed bank – owns 4.879% of Telefónica, a position that was declared on July 14.

Cash dividend

However, as Invertia learned, this share would have been slightly reduced in recent months due to the entity’s choice to collect part of the Telefónica election dividend in cash and not in newly issued shares of the company. Specifically, this would have occurred with the payment distributed by the telecommunications company last December. A strategy that has also followed BBVA and, as Invertia anticipated, it resulted in a sensitive dilution.

In February of last year, Telefónica announced the remuneration policy for its shareholders for 2020. This was specified in the payment of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share, payable in two tranches of the same amount (0.20 euros per share) to be distributed the first of them in December 2020. Finally, the company assumed a disbursement of 342 million euros in cash -equivalent to the commitment to the owners of 33% of its share capital- while 197 million euros were distributed in shares.