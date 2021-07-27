Criteria Caixa pays a dividend of 95 million to Fundación Bancaria La Caixa

Related news

Criteria Caixa has agreed to distribute a new dividend to its sole shareholder, Fundación Bancaria La Caixa, in the amount of 95 million euros charged to the share premium item.

The decision to distribute the dividend was made after the sole shareholder of CriteriaCaixa, the Board of Trustees. Caixa d’Estalvis i Pensions Banking Foundation of Barcelona ‘la Caixa’. The verdict was forged in a meeting held last Monday, according to a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Criteria Caixa is expected to pay the dividend from this Tuesday in a single payment. Thus, Criteria may disburse part of the income obtained from the payment made by Telefónica to the unlisted investment holding company that manages the assets of the “la Caixa” Foundation.

Telephone dividend

Catalan society received on July 2 1,094,360 Telefónica shares as part of the dividend paid by the operator. The number of titles equaled 4.3 million euros at the time.

Criteria had starred in important bets for the Spanish ‘teleco’ that amount to nine million euros in securities. In this context, the holding company obtained its profit in the form of dividends and has received the payment in shares.

Within the Ibex companies, the trend of the ‘script dividend’ is currently increasing. This formula allows shareholders the option to receive the collection of the dividend through payment in cash or in the form of new shares of the company.

Follow the topics that interest you