Thanks to her beauty and her figure, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki” is an Instagram sensation

Cristy Solís and her husband, Marco Antonio Solís

Photo:

. / Rodrigo Varela

For many years, Cristy Solís she was known as the singer’s wife Marco Antonio Solis; However, thanks to the photos he publishes on his social networks, in recent months it has become a sensation of Instagram, where he has gained a large number of followers.

Her most recent publication on that social network has made an impact, since it shows her wearing a tight blue outfit, which highlights her large neckline and small waist. The image corresponds to a trip Cristy made to Cuba, his native land.

Fortunately for his fans, Cristy Solís he also published a TBT in which he appears in Bora Bora; in that photo she wears a wet white dress with transparencies, which allows her bikini and tanned legs to be seen.

