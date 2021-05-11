Cristophe Galtier would leave Lille to occupy the bench of some great of Europe

05/11/2021 at 11:19 AM CEST

Ligue1 still does not know its champion but rumors about movements on the benches have already been unleashed. According to several French media, Christophe Galtier, Lille coach, would be determined to leave the bench of ‘les dogues’ to make the leap to a great of EuropeInformation that has given rise to much speculation, since there are several ‘top’ teams in the Old Continent that still have not confirmed their coach for next season. Among them, Barça.

With two rounds to go to the end of the French championship, Lille is leading by three points ahead of PSG. For Galtier’s men, it is enough to add a draw and a victory to sing the alirón and unseat the almighty PSG of Mbappé and Neymar built at the stroke of a checkbook. After being eliminated in the Europa League at the hands of Ajax, Lille recovered enough batteries and energy to maintain the leadership and are now only one step away from being proclaimed champions.

One of the great ‘culprits’ of the season of ‘les dogues’ is, without a doubt, Cristophe Galtier. The Marseille coach considers that he would hit the ceiling if he won the League after a project that is already in its fourth season. Galtier arrived at Lille in December 2017 and since then the team has progressed steadily to the point of being on the brink of the club’s fifth domestic championship win.

In France they assure that Galtier would be prepared and convinced to take on a bench for a big team in Europe. There are several teams that still do not have their coach ratified, including Barça, so speculation has not taken long to occur. Not only in Barça, since other clubs such as Juventus, Arsenal or even Real Madrid have an uncertain future in that section.

Galtier’s replacement on the Lille bench would be Laurent blanc, whose representative is Jorge Mendes.