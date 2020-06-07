Photo: . /

MIAMI, USA.- Tropical storm Cristóbal, which will make landfall this Sunday on the southern coast of the United States, is already hitting the Mississippi River delta region in Louisiana with strong winds, according to the National Hurricane Center (CNE).

After leaving death and destruction in his passage through Central America and Mexico, Christopher threatens a large portion of the American coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida with strong winds, storm surge, tornadoes and floods, with accumulations of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) .

Christopher will be the second tropical storm to make landfall in the United States after Bertha did it on May 27 in South Carolina, without causing serious alterations.

The CNH, based in Miami, this Sunday maintains tropical storm alerts between Intracoastal City (Louisiana) and the border between Okaloosa and Walton counties, in northwest Florida, and lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, both in Louisiana.

Storm surge alerts are also in effect between the mouth of the Mississippi River (Louisiana) and Ocean Springs (Mississippi), between eastern Morgan City and that same mouth, as well as for Lake Borgne (Louisiana).

Cristóbal had already made landfall on the Atlantic coast of Mexico on June 3 after forming from what was left of the Pacific storm Amanda, which caused several deaths and destruction, especially in Central America.

In the last hours, Cristóbal maintains maximum sustained winds at 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers) and moves north at about 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers).

Several people with masks observe the floods in the streets of Mérida, Yucatan state (Mexico) left by the tropical storm Cristóbal. . / Cuauhtémoc Moreno

It is currently 75 miles (125 km) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 70 miles (110 km) from Grand Isle, Louisiana, and its center is expected to move northwest over Louisiana, then move to Arkansas and Missouri.

Christopher is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began last Monday and is forecast to be “above normal,” according to US and academic authorities.

The Colorado State University (CSU) disclosed Thursday that it expects 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four of them of a higher category, an even greater activity than it had anticipated last April, while the CNH calculates from 13 to 19 Tropical storms.

A normal season has 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major ones, i.e. 3, 4, or 5 (the maximum) on the Saffir-Simpson scale. .