David León Romero, national coordinator of Civil Protection, reported that the tropical storm “Cristóbal” will generate torrential rains in southern states and the Yucatan Peninsula.

During the press conference led by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the federal official explained that the phenomenon is located 40 kilometers from Ciudad del Carmen.

“Cristóbal” maintains sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 110 kilometers per hour, and waves of up to five meters are expected in the Sonda de CampecheTherefore, vessels will be alerted to the risk of navigation. The alert for heavy rains will extend to Tabasco and Veracruz.

Although he pointed out that the damage caused by torrential rains is minimal, León Romero warned that there is significant accumulation of rainwater in the municipalities of Chiapas, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

He explained that the emergency health services, such as hospitals, operate normally in support of elements of the Defense and Navy secretariats, as well as the National Guard, and ruled out risks in dams in this region of the country due to the heavy rains.

GC

.