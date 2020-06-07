Storm Cristóbal continued its advance towards the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning The powerful phenomenon has not yet touched land, but caused a tornado in Florida The Governor of Louisiana declared the emergency in his state

Christopher Storm. Tropical storm Cristóbal continued its advance towards the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning, after causing a tornado in Florida and bringing downpours to Mexico and Central America, where it caused floods, mudslides and thirty deaths.

After weakening to the category of tropical depression by passing over land on the Mexican coast, Cristóbal returned to the southern Gulf of the Gulf from the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and regained strength from a tropical storm. Experts expected it to make landfall in the United States on Sunday night, but there were no predictions that it would become a hurricane.

The storms with tropical storm force reached the mouth of the Mississippi River, and the situation in the area was expected to worsen, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Cristóbal’s maximum sustained winds were maintained at 85 kilometers (50 miles) per hour as the storm advanced north at 19 kilometers (12 miles) per hour, with its center about 225 kilometers (140 miles) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to gain strength slowly until it landed on Sunday night off the US coast.

However, the storm was present beforehand on Saturday night, causing a tornado to land near downtown Orlando, the National Weather Service said. The tornado passed near the place where a group of people protested on Lake Eola at approximately 7:30 in the afternoon.

“Yes, it is related to the tropical storm that lies far away from us to the west,” said Scott Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida. “But the tropical storm provided low level shear and that has allowed tornadoes to form in Central Florida.”

The tornado threat would continue all night, he added.

The system could cause downpours from East Texas to Florida over the weekend and early next week, according to the Hurricane Center. A tropical storm alert was issued on the north coast of the Gulf of Mexico, from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

There were alerts and warnings for active storm surges in Louisiana and Mississippi, where floods of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) were expected in places.

Louisiana Governor Declares Emergency in His State

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in the state for the entry of tropical storm Cristobal, according to information provided by the USA Today news portal.

Given the danger of it, meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said: “The winds with tropical storm force extend outward at least 24 miles from the center, that is a great storm,” as reported by the news portal.

