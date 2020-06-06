Cristóbal will continue to leave heavy rains in the last hours of the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatá

The tropical storm Christopher It has strengthened somewhat in the center of the Gulf of Mexico heading north and is slated to make landfall on Sunday off the coast of Louisiana (USA), according to the National Hurricane Center (CNH).

Cristóbal, however, will continue to leave heavy rains in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, already severely affected by flooding, before approaching the south American coast.

In the United States it is expected to cause strong winds and rain, storm surges and floods in Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, with accumulations of up to 12 inches.

The CNH, based in Miami, issued Saturday tropical storm alerts for the state of Louisiana between Intracoastal City and Morgan City, and between the Pontchartrain and Maurepas lakes.

Similarly for between eastern Morgan City and Okaloosa and Walton counties in northwestern Florida.

Storm surge alerts are also in effect between the Indian Pass and Arepika (Florida), between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Ocean Springs (Mississippi), between eastern Morgan City and that same mouth, as well as for Lake Borgne (Louisiana).

Christopher was formed from what was left of the Pacific storm Amanda, that left death and destruction last weekend in the region.

In recent hours, Cristóbal has strengthened a little with maximum sustained winds at 85 kilometers per hour and is moving north at about 19 kilometers per hour.

It is currently 590 kilometers south of the mouth of the Mississippi River on the south American coast, and its center is expected to move over Louisiana on Sunday and Monday and then move on to Arkansas.

Christopher is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began last Monday and is expected to be “above normal,” according to US and academic authorities.

The Colorado State University (CSU) disclosed this Thursday that it anticipates 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 of them of a higher category, an even greater activity than it had anticipated last April, while the CNH calculates 13 to 19 tropical storms.

A normal season has 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 of higher category, that is, 3, 4 or 5 (the maximum) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

