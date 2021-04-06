Cristóbal Soria throws a tantrum because of Real Madrid and insults Liverpool FC

The Anti Madridista and Spanish analyst, Cristóbal Soria, sent a message to Liverpool and Madridismo, after the victory of the merengue team in the first leg of the Champions League at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Soria, a fan of Seville and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, ​​puts his hopes in Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool and although he knows that the tie is almost defined, he hopes that in the final the rival will put them in their place.

Also read: Santos Laguna: Ronaldo Prieto suffered a cervical sprain after Antuna’s ball

“The best thing for this vulgar Liverpool, the result, is the only thing that keeps him in the tie. I don’t trust Chelsea or Porto and even less in Liverpool … I only pray that in the Istanbul Final a Real team and put these Real Madrid in their place. ” Wrote the tertullian.

The best for this vulgar Liverpool, the result, is the only thing that keeps him in the tie.

I do not trust Chelsea or Porto and less in Liverpool … I only pray that in the Istanbul Final a real team will take them and put these Real Madrid team in their place – Cristóbal Soria (@cristobalsoria) April 6, 2021

The match ended 3-1 in favor of Real Madrid and they take the advantage to Anfield, where Liverpool need to score two goals and not be scored.