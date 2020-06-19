Sevilla and Barcelona The faces are seen this Friday at the Sánchez Pizjuán, and in ‘El Chiringuito’ by Josep Pedrerol they wanted to feel the public opinion about the preferences of Cristóbal Soria in that meeting by making a survey on Twitter. Who is Soria going with tomorrow? Seville or Barça? », was the question that came from the show.

This poll of Cristóbal Soria did not like anything, he entered the program live telematically, from his home, and after expressing his anger at the fact that his love for Sevilla was questioned, He left ‘El Chiringuito’ without prior notice. He cut the call almost without saying goodbye and left with a major rebound.

After almost 3,000 votes in a minute, more than 80% of users voted for the option that Soria was with Barcelona in the duel this Friday. After hearing that, the chatter said it was « A lack of respect » and that he had warned Pedrerol. « Good evening everyone, » he said before cutting the call.

After what happened, some socialists asked the director and presenter of the program that Soria never step on the set of ‘El Chiringuito’ ever again. Juanma Rodríguez and José Luis Sánchez They cataloged him as « disrespectful » to the program due to the fact that due to a « tantrum and a tantrum » he abandons his colleagues and television viewers in full swing. But Josep Pedrerol ended up removing iron from the matter: «We all have the right to be angry. That they tell him that he is not a Sevilla player is one of the fattest sticks you can give Cristóbal Soria ».