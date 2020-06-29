Cristóbal Montoro attended ‘Liarla Pardo’ as a guest to analyze the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Minister of Finance even dared to launch a prediction about the deadlines it will take for companies and, above all, Spanish citizens to recover of the crash at an economic level. And yes, the pockets will suffer for years.

Cristóbal Montoro, in ‘Liarla Pardo’

« At least it will take us two years to get out of this crisis, which is half compared to what the previous crisis was, « Montoro predicted. The former PP minister hopes that » by the end of 2023 we can say that we have recovered everything we have lost in this crisis. « This is not comparable with the previous crises that we have experienced in Spain because this is a crisis that comes from a pandemic that stops the economy and this has never happened, « he argued.

In the opinion of the economist, « it is very important for Spain to return to what it was », given what she sees as a favorable situation with respect to the 2008 crisis. « What is clear is that there is a difference and that is that We are going to face this crisis with money because there are resources« He claimed to give as an example what he found when he came to the Government in 2011: » Unpaid bills and a state without resources, « he put as reasons to justify the tax increase at that time.

« You have to have a very good hand »

The former minister appeals to the State as a « key » agent in this short-term crisis. « You have to have a very good hand and a very good balance in a situation like this, » explained the economist, showing that he is working on the right path and that the appropriate conditions exist. « The State appeals to the markets and is being financed in very good conditions and that is providing us with resources«