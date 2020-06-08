15 minutes. Tropical storm Cristóbal will make landfall this Sunday on the southern coast of the United States (USA). In fact, it already impacts with strong winds the Louisiana Mississippi River Delta Region, according to the National Hurricane Center (CNH).

After leaving death and destruction on his way through Central America and Mexico, Christopher threatens a large portion of the American coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Strong winds are expected, storm surge, tornadoes, and floods, with accumulations of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters).

Christopher will be the second tropical storm to make landfall in the US after Bertha did it on May 27 in South Carolina, without causing serious alterations.

The CNH, based in Miami, maintains this Sunday tropical storm alerts between Intracoastal City (Louisiana) and the border between Okaloosa and Walton counties in northwest Florida. Also, in the Pontchartrain and Maurepas lakes, both in Louisiana.

Storm surge alerts are also in effect between the mouth of the Mississippi River (Louisiana) and Ocean Springs (Mississippi). Likewise, between the east of Morgan City and that same mouth, as well as for Lake Borgne (Louisiana).

Cristobal had already made landfall on the Atlantic coast of Mexico on June 3, after forming from what was left of the Pacific storm Amanda. This caused several deaths and destruction, especially in Central America.

The third of the season

In the last hours, Cristóbal maintains maximum sustained winds at 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers). It moves north about 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers).

It is currently 75 miles (125 km) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 70 miles (110 km) from Grand Isle, Louisiana. Its center is expected to move northwest over Louisiana, then to Arkansas and Missouri.

Cristobal It is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It began last Monday and is estimated to be “above normal,” according to American and academic authorities.

Colorado State University (CSU) disclosed Thursday that it expects 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 of them major category, one even more activity than I had anticipated last April. For its part, the CNH calculates from 13 to 19 tropical storms.

A normal season has 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major ones. That is, 3, 4 or 5 (the maximum) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.