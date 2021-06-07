Cristina Saavedra moves with her goodbye to her grandmother

The presenter Cristina Saavedra. (Photo: laSexta)

The presenter of laSexta Noticias Cristina Saavedra has thrilled the entire social network of Twitter and Instagram this Sunday.

The communicator, who has won the affection of the almost 50,000 followers she accumulates, has reported the sad news of the death of her grandmother and has told the emotional gesture that she wanted her relatives to have at her funeral.

“My grandmother did not want flowers at her funeral, she wanted us to donate that money to the Economic Kitchen of A Coruña (soup kitchen). There have been no flowers today ”, he related.

Saavedra has dedicated some moving words to remember her: “My grandmother. The other woman who raised me. My teacher. What an honor to carry your blood. I already miss you so much … “.

In addition, on her Instagram profile, the journalist has shared an image of her grandmother during the last New Year’s Eve: “That photo is from the last New Year’s Eve while she was preparing our grapes. How much are you going to miss every day, old lady… ❤️ ”.

