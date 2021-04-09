Cristina Saavedra denounces insults after publishing this photo of the Vox act in Vallecas

The rally that Santiago Abascal and Rocío Monasterio staged this Wednesday in Vallecas has not been free from controversy.

One of the most popular images, made by Olmo Calvo, captured the Vox leader in the foreground and, in the background, a Vallecas neighbor from her home with a banner that put the name of the party replacing the “o” with the drawing of a excrement.

The image turned around on social networks, and Cristina Saavedra, a journalist, also wanted to share it. “This photo of Olmo Calvo. THIS PICTURE”.

This publication received a series of comments, some in favor and others against, but one of them stood out above the rest for the serious insults that it contained.

“What does Cristinita’s fascist say that the important thing is to remove the canvas from the balcony against Vox, but from the attacks of the NAZIS LIKE HER, quiet as a whore that is “.

The journalist wanted to share this message with her followers, adding a sarcastic phrase. “Sure yes, guapi. Good evening, “he wrote. Twitter users did not hesitate to give him their full support.