Cristina Pedroche mourns the death of her grandmother due to coronavirus: “Saying goodbye like this is horrible”

The presenter Cristina Pedroche has suffered a severe emotional blow after the death of his grandmother last Thursday as a result of the coronavirus. The Zapeando collaborator announced the news this Sunday in a post on Instagram, where she took the opportunity to say goodbye to her grandmother in an emotional dedication.

“Saying goodbye to someone is very painful, but do it in this situation, the truth, it is awful“said Pedroche on the social network.

As he has announced, his grandmother passed away last Thursday night “after having been 18 days fighting in the hospital against Covid “.

The presenter has shared an image taken outside the funeral home, in which the reflection of a rainbow on a wall with creeping plants.

Due to sanitary regulations, only “some relatives” could go to the wake to say goodbye. However, “she, across this rainbow, wanted to be present“.

“Grandparents and grandmothers should be forever. And they always will be if we keep them in our hearts, “adds the Love Island host.

Likewise, Pedroche wanted to give the thank you “to all the toilets for the wonderful work they are doing for everyone. In particular, in this case, to the Infanta Leonor hospital for treating my grandmother so affectionately. “

Also coinciding with the end of the state of alarm, the presenter has issued a warning to the public not to relax: “The virus continues to be among us and keeps taking lives every day like my grandmother’s. Although some restrictions are lifted, we must be responsible, we must continue to be very careful, and of course when they call us, we have to get vaccinated, it is the only way out of this, “he concluded.