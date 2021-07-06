Cristina Pedroche gives something to talk about with these pants, but it is not the craziest thing about her ‘look’

Cristina Pedroche this Sunday (Photo: Jesus BrionesGTRES)

It is common for Cristina Pedroche to attract attention for her outfits, but this time she has taken the risk that characterizes her to the extreme. The presenter attended this Sunday the presentation of the new film by Santiago Segura, A todo tren! Destino Asturias, and her look did not leave anyone indifferent.

Pedroche visited a light pink top that he combined with striking pink satin pants with ruffles in that tone and in red. A folkloric style that ended with a bow, as she explained on her Instagram, of “modern tonadillera.”

But the craziest thing about his look was reserved for the look. Make-up artist Carolina Moreno designed a ‘washed face’ effect for Pedroche’s face because all the attention went to the eyelash piercings that the Zapeando collaborator wore.

Cristina Pedroche, at the presentation of the film. (Photo: Jesus BrionesGTRES)

Specifically, the presenter has chosen two pieces in gold in different shapes: a triangle and a cross.

Her followers are as in love with the look as they are surprised. And it is that Pedroche knows how to capture the attention with his outfits. In April, without going any further, she opted for a Guillermo Décimo dress that was about to break a record of reactions and generate more comments than her New Year’s Eve appearances.

The host donned the design for a Love Island broadcast. The garment consisted of an orange top and a long skirt that mixed that same fabric with another part that simulated lingerie, all with multiple strategic openings.

His followers were ojiplático and, although some praised his risk when dressing, most confessed in the comments of the Instagram publication that it was not their most successful look …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.