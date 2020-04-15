Cristina PedrocheHe couldn’t wait any longer to reveal a big surprise he had for his fans. The presenter has taken a step forward in creating herown talk showOn Instagram.

Thanks to the well-known sports brand that sponsors it, Pedroche will interview important well-known faces of the sport while practicing it. She herself has been in charge of giving this happy news on her Instagram profile.

“I am sooo happy. I really wanted to share with youmy new project The Mirror“he began by explaining. A space that fulfills one of the vallecana’s dreams:” I always wanted to have a talk show and here it is. And in this we also do sports.Mixing my two passions is a dream come true. “

The space will premiere in a week and Cristina Pedroche has already gone ahead ofcriticsExplaining that everything was recorded before the state of alarm: “I really want you to see it. On Tuesday April 21 at 6pm we premiered here on my IGTV. I hope you like it very much.I’m dying of nerves.(Of course the recording of these programs was done long before the alarm state) “. .