It is no secret that confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic is not experienced in the same way if we have a large house. Studies carried out by specialized portals such as Fotocasa have concluded that in the last two months searches for homes with a terrace or garden have skyrocketed by up to 40%, and many celebrities do not hesitate to boast of any of these luxuries on their social networks. During the period of isolation, we have been able to see the interior of the houses of athletes such as Rafa Nadal or Sergio Ramos, but also those of other faces known as Cristina Pedroche and Dabiz Muñoz.

The couple has suffered days complicated by the symptoms that the prestigious chef felt and which clearly led to thinking about coronavirus, but already recovered, He has delighted his followers in social networks with exquisite recipes that he has been showing step by step. Cristina has become her camera, her video editor and her biggest critic, although she always has good words for each and every one of the chef’s creations.

Meanwhile, the collaborator of ‘Zapeando’ continues to fulfill her advertising commitments and her love for sports and yoga. On his Instagram profile, he shows the exercises he does every day and motivates his followers to carry out a confinement as healthy as possible. When none of them are doing any of these occupations, they relax with amazing bathrooms or on the huge terrace they have at their Madrid home, a beautiful house in the neighborhood of Embajadores that the couple acquired in 2017.

The kitchen is the area that we have been able to see the most thanks to the chef’s videos, a space dominated by designer furniture, with the best kitchenware to cook the best products. All this to create authentic delicacies such as those offered in the dishes of its restaurants.

A charming terrace for confinement

The large balcony that the house has is perfect for playing sports, dining or doing other multiple activities, such as reading, sunbathing or just chatting with your partner. The vallecana has it decorated with two chairs, a table and a small plant that brings life and color in the same way as the dark blue frames.

In addition, we have been able to see other areas of the house thanks to the publications he has made on Instagram in recent days, including part of the room. An immense gray sofa dominates the room, dotted with several cushions of multiple shapes. Although to the area that Pedroche gets the most from in confinement is at the entrance, where he throws his mat to practice sports and yoga practically every day. On the floor, the row of stones bathed in a fine light is striking, giving the hallway a special air.

Finally, Cristina showed him the majestic Jacuzzi in which he posed with a glass of wine in hand enjoying peace and tranquility while waiting for this tragic situation to end at once.