Cristina Pardo’s question that made Toni Cantó stammer after his serious accusation of Pedro Sánchez

Toni Cantó, former candidate of the PP of Madrid, has granted this Sunday an interview to the Liarla Pardo program of LaSexta, presented by Cristina Pardo, in which he has spoken about the judicial decision that excludes him from the PP lists for the elections of 4 of May.

Cantó has assured that for him “being or not on the lists for me is secondary” because no one can prevent him “from holding a rally” and because the important thing is “to campaign” for Isabel Díaz Ayuso, PP candidate.

But in this interview, Cantó has charged harshly against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, whom he has said is “the worst ruler in the world.”

″ Worse than Nicolás Maduro? ”Asked Pardo.

“I’m not saying it,” Cantó replied, “in managing the pandemic, for many moments this year, the Spanish government has been valued as the worst government in the world in managing the pandemic.”

“Does it seem worse than Bolsonaro?” Insisted Pardo, who has obtained the same response from Cantó, who claims to be based on “many independent indicators.”

“But, could you tell me in which indicators Sánchez is the worst manager in the world?”

At the end of the interview, the journalist wanted to know what indicators he was referring to. Cantó has responded that “during the pandemic we were by far the country that led in number of deaths, in number of infections, etc.”. “And I believe that this was due to the mismanagement that Mr. Sánchez carried out from the beginning.

“But, could you tell me in which indicators Sánchez is the worst manager in the world?”, Pardo wanted to specify.

“I just told you, in number of deaths and in num …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.