Cristina Pardo’s cry for an unexpected visit at her farewell

This Sunday was her last day on the program and, after much trying, Cristina Pardo’s colleagues in Liarla Pardo (laSexta) have managed to make their ‘boss’ burst into tears.

The funny thing has been the reason. When it seemed that everything was said in the program, the collaborator Anabel Alonso has given way to one last surprise for the presenter.

And then Javier Badules came on the scene with his guitar. The man from Huesca has dedicated a jot to Cristina Pardo and the program, and the presenter couldn’t help but get excited from the first moment she saw him enter.

“Now that you go with Iñaki, the afternoons to present, Cristina, at your farewell, the jota must not be missed”, the jotero began singing.

In the jota, Badules recognizes the work of the journalist after 131 deliveries, 200 guests and more than 400 hours of live. “Friend, how much have you worked, and the truth ahead. Without losing that smile you have entered our houses on Sunday afternoons ”, he has sung.

Pardo is speechless and, through tears, has put on the mask and has come to hug Badules.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

